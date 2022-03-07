Western NSW PHN in All Classifications
Listed one day ago

Administration Support Officer

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Blue Mountains & Central WestBlue Mountains & Central West
classification: Administration & Office SupportAdministration & Office Support
subClassification: Administrative Assistants
Administrative Assistants
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to support the organisation in administration; procurement administration; records management and accounts payable functions
Listed five days ago

IT Support Officer

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Blue Mountains & Central WestBlue Mountains & Central West
classification: Information & Communication TechnologyInformation & Communication Technology
subClassification: Help Desk & IT Support
Help Desk & IT Support
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to work collaboratively across the organisation and support the IM/IT team.
Listed one day ago

Quality Officer

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Part Time job

location: Dubbo & Central NSWDubbo & Central NSW
classification: Administration & Office SupportAdministration & Office Support
subClassification: Records Management & Document Control
Records Management & Document Control
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic leader, highly skilled in their field to support in all aspects of the internal Quality Management System
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - Chronic Disease

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Far West & North Central NSWFar West & North Central NSW
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - Suicide Prevention and Psychosocial Support

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Blue Mountains & Central WestBlue Mountains & Central West
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Blue Mountains & Central WestBlue Mountains & Central West
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - Suicide Prevention and Psychosocial Support

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Far West & North Central NSWFar West & North Central NSW
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Far West & North Central NSWFar West & North Central NSW
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
Listed six days ago

Portfolio Lead - After Hours, Workforce and Emergency Planning

at Western Health Alliance Limited

This is a Full Time job

location: Blue Mountains & Central WestBlue Mountains & Central West
classification: CEO & General ManagementCEO & General Management
subClassification: General/Business Unit Manager
General/Business Unit Manager
  • You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference
  • Generous salary packaging options; family friendly & flexible work arrangements
  • Many other great benefits including 5 weeks annual leave
An exciting opportunity to provide subject matter leadership, expertise and advice. You will be working with key stakeholders in our region.
