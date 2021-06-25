CATERING MANAGER





Since 1987, the Aboriginal Community Elders Services (ACES) has provided programs and services to Aboriginal Elders in the community, including residential treatment, a Planned Activity Group, and Koori Packages of Care. ACES is an incorporated member of a Board of Management made up of community members who have been elected.

In the Australian context, ACES is unique in being both an Aboriginal community controlled organisation and specialising in provision of both planned activity group and residential aged care services. At ACES, culture is recognised as central to individual and community health. Further, the integration of a range of programs on the site ensures continuity in the assessment and delivery of appropriate care to Aboriginal elders in a culturally appropriate environment as they age.



ENVIRONMENT :

Amidst the hustle and bustle of East Brunswick, the Caring Place nestles in the serenity of lush, well maintained, bush-like gardens and the Merri Creek. The setting provides residents with a friendly, relaxed culturally relevant home-like environment which is important to their health and well-being.

VISION STATEMENT :



Our vision is to see the provision of ACES services continue to improve and expand through constant attention to high standards of service delivery that will be recognised throughout the community.



We will work t earn the respect of clients and their families and maintain a strong reputation within the Aboriginal community and the age care industry sector. We will be know by our contribution to the quality of life of clients.



We expect that one result of this will be and increased community demand for ACES services.

We provide this through a culturally appropriate aged-care residence, leadership, advocacy and innovation.

VALUES :

​​ In Culturally safe and comfortable physical environments for those in need of residential care, or making use of the ACES facilities

and physical environments for those in need of residential care, or making use of the ACES facilities Maximising the independence of the client group especially as regards maintenance of family and community relationships

the of the client group especially as regards maintenance of family and community relationships Being respectful of client rights to privacy, dignity and confidentiality ;

of client ; Valuing and fostering individual interests , customs and beliefs ;

, ; Providing high quality care and other services in a family home type environment that is welcoming of clients’ family members and friends as well as other community visitors.

and other services in a family home type environment that is of clients’ family members and friends as well as other community visitors. Treating all clients with compassion and kindness



ABOUT THE ROLE:

Catering Manager will be with setting up daily meals in high quality by reviewing the care plans and the Dietitian recipes along with delicate and Managing to staff tasks to kitchen staff to ensure are prepared in a timely manner, collaborating with the Director of Nursing and reporting to the CEO.







POSITION DETAILS :



POSITION OBJECTIVES

The Chef is responsible for planning and organizing the preparation and cooking of food serving a variety of quality foods and beverages to meet residents ’ individual needs and enjoyment of food.

A thorough knowledge of food safety along with ensuring the food safety program is followed is also a key responsibility.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Chef will maintain plans, documents, implements, monitors and evaluates the Food Safety Program

Menu planning in consultation with residents / representatives, dietician and the CEO to ensure the menu provides for adequate nutrition and hydration cultural and spiritual needs, enjoyment of food and special occasions.

In consultation with Dietician documents recipes for menu dishes and special dietary requirements such as diabetes, high/low fiber, high/low protein.

In consultation with the Director of Nursing maintain a record of residents needs, preferences and assistive devices and ensure these are provided each meal.

Managing Department by ordering the adequate supplies ensuring the adequate according to the menu and budget along with managing team members and Rosters

Preparation, cooking, serving and delivery of meals according to the menu and Food Safety Program.

Reports any issues of concern related to food services or residents to the CEO



SELECTION CRITERIA

Food safety supervisor Certificate

Proven Chef qualifications

Experience in Menu planning

Experience in residential aged care cooking

HIGHLY DESIRABLE

Demonstrate excellent communication skills.

Ability to work well within a team

Knowledge of relevant laws and regulations relating to the hospitality industry.

Proven leadership skills and lead example

Be able to identify problems and attend t them without supervision.

Mature attitude, honesty, loyalty, and exceptional work ethic

Proven ability to lead and direct staff with respect and fairness.

Comply with all company policies and procedures.





MANDATORY :

Appointment is subject to a satisfactory police records check.



