Respect Victoria is a statutory authority established under the Prevention of Family Violence Act 2018. Its role is to drive activity to prevent all forms of family violence and violence against women.



Respect Victoria is Australia’s first dedicated primary prevention agency. Respect Victoria works across the community to reach Victorians in a range of settings to raise awareness about family violence to change the attitudes and behaviours that allow violence to happen. It does this through behaviour change campaigns and influencing policy reform. A key focus of Respect Victoria’s work is to also undertake research and evaluation to identify best practice primary prevention approaches.



The Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister for Prevention of Family Violence, seeks to appoint a Board Chair and up to six Board Directors for a term of up to three years commencing from October 2021. The Board is responsible for the strategic oversight and management of Respect Victoria.



The Board will reflect the diversity of Victoria’s community with applications encouraged from people with lived experience of family violence, Aboriginal people, people with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse and LGBTQI+ communities. These positions are remunerated with sessional rates for a Group C Organisation.



