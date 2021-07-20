Established in 1889, the QTU is the registered industrial organisation (or union) representing state school teachers and principals throughout Queensland. The Union is now the professional and industrial voice of more than 48,000 teachers, principals and TAFE educators in Queensland state primary schools, secondary schools, special schools, TAFE institutes and other educational facilities.

The successful applicant will be required to work 3 days per week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday) at our office in Springwood (located near the Springwood bus terminal).

Key responsibilities:

Provide administrative support to Organisers, including calendar management, arrange school visits etc.

Assist with member recruitment tasks

Updating the website with relevant courses, newsletters and other relevant information

Dealing with telephone and visitor enquiries

Other admin tasks as required.

Essential criteria:

Experience with administrative and logistical assistance for campaigns local, statewide, and industrial action activities

Capability in coordinating meetings, conferences and workshops

Absolute attention to detail and excellent time management

Professional communications skills both verbal and written, with the ability to listen to and understand the customer (internal and external)

Proactive - taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required

Applicants that fit the criteria above should send their current resume, accompanied by a cover letter, to humanresources@qtu.asn.au [link removed] by 5pm Sunday, 25 July 2021.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.