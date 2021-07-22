ABOUT ACES :

The Aboriginal Community Elders Services (ACES) is the largest organization of its kind in Australia. ACES is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation’s vision and values; advocates for our Elders and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.

ACES employ over 45 staff and delivers more than 7 programs across Metropolitan Melbourne. ACES’s experience and expertise in the delivery of Aged Care and support activities and interventions are underpinned by culture, connection, and healing. ACES designs, develops and delivers programs with self-determination and an understanding that the intergenerational trauma experienced by our community requires intergenerational and community healing. Through Cultural Understanding and support ACES is implementing a whole of agency approach to guide ACES’s practices of healing for Aboriginal Elders, their families, community members and carers who come into contact with our services, as well as creating a safe and supportive workplace for staff.

Central to ACES’s work is the importance of connection to family, community and culture as essential to Aboriginal Elders’s safety, stability and ensuring that they have an ongoing sense of belonging. As one of Victoria’s Aboriginal Aged Care Centres in Victoria, ACES plays a key role in the process of transitioning the care and case management of Aboriginal Elders.

Our Vision :

Will be a place of choice. We will lead in service delivery whilst maintaining Aboriginal Culture and values around family and kin.

Our Purpose :

We will adhere with and promote Aboriginal values, Cultural safety and provide leadership in Aboriginal Aged Care Practice.

Program Area :

The Policy Officer position sits within the Office of the CEO of ACES and reports to the Senior Policy Officer.

Position Summary :

Supporting the Senior Policy Officer you will be responsible for briefs, presentations, speeches, media releases and papers as required by the CEO. You will also prepare and/or assist in the preparation of policy papers and briefs as required for the Board, the CEO and the Senior Policy Officer.



Key Responsibilities :

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of working in Aboriginal communities and aged care.

Formal qualifications in social policy would be highly regarded.

Experience in a policy adviser role is essential.

Proficiency with MS Office and intranet based information.

Excellent written and verbal communications

Excellent research skills

Excellent time management skills and commitment to high quality client service.

You must have and continue to hold a full Victorian Driver’s Licence and a current employment working with children check card.

Commitment to ACES’s vision, mission and purpose.

Position Accountabilities :

Locate and contact A & TSI people over 50 (Elders) living in Greater Melbourne.

Organise community events to engage families and communities aimed at Elders and their families.

Assess the needs of Elders living at home and prepare plans to meet their needs.

Manage the in-home service responses for Elders where no other case managers are already involved.

Liaise and work with other ACCOs and mainstream services to ensure Elders support needs are being met

Provide advice to elders and their families about their aged care entitlements.

Work with other ACES programs to provide services to elders.

Maintain excellent record-keeping and keep ACES database up to date.

Excellent written and verbal communication and time management skills and the ability to manage multiple complex demands and meet timelines

Work positively and effectively in small project groups within a larger team.

Attend meetings on behalf of ACES as required.



Knowledge and skills

Excellent understanding and knowledge of Aboriginal affairs nationally

Excellent understanding and knowledge of government and policy especially at the Victorian state level

Strong ability to communicate ideas through written papers, briefs and presentations

Strong writing, proof reading and communication skills with superior attention to detail

Strong verbal communication skills with ability to communicate complex ideas simply





personal qualities

Managing Oneself: Manages and cares for self to maintain resilience and support when working within a challenging operating environment.

Teamwork: Cooperates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals. Collaborates and shares information. Shows consideration, concern and respect for others’ feelings and ideas. Accommodates and works well with the different working styles of others. Encourages resolution of conflict within group.

Initiative and Accountability: Proactive and self starting. Seizes opportunities and acts upon them. Takes responsibility for own actions.

Integrity: Committed to Aboriginal communities. Operates in a manner that is consistent with ACES code of conduct. Inspires trust by treating all individuals fairly.

Qualifications and Experience :

A tertiary degree in a relevant subject such as social or public policy

Experience in a policy adviser role in the government or non-government sector preferably in Aboriginal affairs

Working with Aboriginal people

Heath, Safety & Wellbeing :

Ensure compliance with the OH&S Act and ACES policies.

Contribute positively and proactively to team and organisation wide OH&S activities.



Quality & Continuous Improvement :

Ensure compliance with legislation, contract and policy requirements in your day to day work in order to meet the organisation’s audit, contract and registration obligations.

Proactively apply your specialist knowledge in the review and maintenance of internal policies, systems and processes.

Continue the development of a culturally strong and positive working environment using a continuous improvement approach.



Other :

Generate general and specific communication to stakeholders via effective and timely use of Staff Bulletin, intranet, forums and other opportunities as they arise.

Participate proactively in team project initiatives.

Support other team members in periods of high demand and during periods of absence.

Participate in project groups and attend events such as from time to time.

Undertake other duties as directed.

Additional information



All employees are required to undergo a National Police Records Check, and comply with the Code of Conduct policy.

ACES is a smoke-free workplace.













