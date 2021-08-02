The Opportunity:

Get your foot into the door of an Adelaide Aboriginal owned and operated company and start your career today.

Ochre Dawn Creative Industries are dedicated to providing ethically and responsibly sourced promotional material and merchandise to its community. Their passion is to support and engage local Aboriginal and multicultural Australian artists, fostering long-term connections.

This exciting opportunity as a business trainee will see you working fulltime, gaining practical office experience and mentoring, whilst getting paid study to achieve a nationally accredited Certificate III in Business within the Administration Stream.

In this role as an Office Assistant you will be exposed to all areas of the company, assisting to provide high-quality support to the daily operations, giving you the opportunity to step into any team upon completion.

Duties Include:

Provide reception customer service both in person and over the phone

Monitor and respond to mail and email correspondence

Management of staff calendars and inbox

Data entry

Record keeping and filing of electronic and paper correspondence

Receive and process incoming orders and stock

Additional adhoc administrative duties including cleaning, room setup, courier bookings etc.

About You:

Portrays a positive and proactive attitude

High attention to detail

Is committed, reliable and hardworking

Showcases initiative and problem-solving skills

Can work effectively as part of a team and under limited supervision

Can prioritise time and tasks effectively

Role Requirements:

Previous customer service experience (desirable)

Sound verbal and written communication skills

Working knowledge of computers and basic software including Microsoft Office

How to Apply:

Please note that you must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent to be eligible for this role.

Complete the online application form and attach a copy of your resume and cover letter outlining your suitability for the available role.

Only shortlisted applicants will be directly contacted.

National traineeship wages apply.