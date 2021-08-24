About Certis Security Australia

With over 60 years of experience in rich physical security heritage, deep market insights and patented technology innovations, Certis is a trusted advanced integrated security services provider for businesses around the globe. To learn more about us visit www.certisgroup.com and www.certisgroup.com/au

About the Opportunity

Be part of a leading global security company and realise your potential with Certis as we journey with you through our diverse range of career opportunities - from security operations to technology roles and professional functions.

Provide a high quality security service at client locations

Adopt a customer service approach within role

Foot patrols and static work

Respond promptly to incidents

Protect client personnel and property

Report and record security breaches and incidents

Meet security compliance reporting practices

Conduct incident investigations in a timely manner and ensure that Security Incident Reports are completed and submitted

Promote and encourage a team approach working effectively within a team environment

Problem solving approach to conflict resolution



About You

Current QLD Security License including Crowd Control component

First Aid Certificate

1+ years' experience within a customer focused security position

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Intermediate computer skills

Benefits & Culture

Friendly and inclusive environment

Growth and development are supported and promoted

A discount program where employees, and their family members, can save at over 400 retailers Australia wide

A well-being program that provides advice about mental, physical, and financial well-being

An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that is available to employees and their families

Cultural diversity is valued and supported

Emphasis on learning and development, where a state-of-the-art LMS is available to all employees

Diversity Statement

Certis Security Australia promotes diversity in the workplace through our Diversity Inclusion initiative and via our Indigenous partnership with Corroboree Security. We encourage women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply for this role.

Should you apply please be advised that should a decision be made to proceed with your application to the next stage of the recruitment process, it is only at this stage will a member of the recruitment team be in contact with you.

NSW – Master Licence 405 149 073

ACT – Master Licence 17501742

QLD – Security Firm Licence 3158254

SA - Security Agents Licence ISL 235794

VIC - Private Security Business Licence 689-218-50S

VIC - Private Security Business Registration 689-218-92S

WA – Security Agents Licence SA58716