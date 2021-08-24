Casual Security Officers
About Certis Security Australia
With over 60 years of experience in rich physical security heritage, deep market insights and patented technology innovations, Certis is a trusted advanced integrated security services provider for businesses around the globe. To learn more about us visit www.certisgroup.com and www.certisgroup.com/au
About the Opportunity
Be part of a leading global security company and realise your potential with Certis as we journey with you through our diverse range of career opportunities - from security operations to technology roles and professional functions.
- Provide a high quality security service at client locations
- Adopt a customer service approach within role
- Foot patrols and static work
- Respond promptly to incidents
- Protect client personnel and property
- Report and record security breaches and incidents
- Meet security compliance reporting practices
- Conduct incident investigations in a timely manner and ensure that Security Incident Reports are completed and submitted
- Promote and encourage a team approach working effectively within a team environment
- Problem solving approach to conflict resolution
About You
- Current QLD Security License including Crowd Control component
- First Aid Certificate
- 1+ years' experience within a customer focused security position
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Intermediate computer skills
Benefits & Culture
- Friendly and inclusive environment
- Growth and development are supported and promoted
- A discount program where employees, and their family members, can save at over 400 retailers Australia wide
- A well-being program that provides advice about mental, physical, and financial well-being
- An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that is available to employees and their families
- Cultural diversity is valued and supported
- Emphasis on learning and development, where a state-of-the-art LMS is available to all employees
Diversity Statement
Certis Security Australia promotes diversity in the workplace through our Diversity Inclusion initiative and via our Indigenous partnership with Corroboree Security. We encourage women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply for this role.
Should you apply please be advised that should a decision be made to proceed with your application to the next stage of the recruitment process, it is only at this stage will a member of the recruitment team be in contact with you.
