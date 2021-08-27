About ACES:



Aboriginal Community Elders Services ( A.C.E.S ) was established by the Koori Community for Elders previously isolated in Hospitals and other institutions. Planning began in 1987 n response to discussions about the problems faced by our frail and older people n our local Community.

The Community was successful securing land and Commonwealth Government funding to establish a 25 bed Hostel in East Brunswick, Victoria designed and operated in accordance with Aboriginal cultural principle A.C.E.S has grown and now also provides Community Aged Care Packages in the Koori Community and conducts Planned Activity Group and Respite programs to older people living within Community. Named the Iris Lovett- Gardiner Caring Place, ACES opened its doors in 1991 at 5 Parkview Avenue Brunswick East Victoria



About the ACES Carer Gateway Project



ACES will work with Merri Health to deliver information and support to carers in the northern region of Melbourne by providing workshops about issues of importance to Aboriginal carers. The Carer Gateway is the Commonwealth government funded support system for carers, but very few Aboriginal people access it. ACES will provide a range of tailored services to help carers manage their daily challenges, reduce stress and plan for the future.

What is the Carer gateway?

Carer Gateway is an Australian Government initiative that delivers new, improved and expanded services to carers across Australia. In Victoria, these services are provided by a group of seven health and social support providers led by Merri Health.

Merri Carer Services, formerly known as CarerLinks North, has been providing carer services in Northern Metropolitan Melbourne since 1997. It receives significant funding through the Support for Carers Program and through the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) Merri Community Health provides in-person peer support, in-person counselling, carer directed packages, emergency respite care; and online skills courses.



Key aspects of the role include:

Project Management/coordination including project governance framework, contractual obligations, documentation, budget and schedule maintenance, risk management, evaluation, communications, and reporting.

Stakeholder Engagement : responsible for working with Elders who are carers and Carers of Elders, ACCOs working Elders, Families of Elders, local government, the MAV and other stakeholders. Regular contact and liaison and communication with Merri Carer Gateway.

Project Operational Activities : establishing, managing, completing all required tasks to ensure successful delivery of the project objectives and provide support and assistance to other project staff

Policy and Research writing based on the data collected through the project to increase our understanding of the needs of Aboriginal Elders across Melbourne

Communications internal and external to community and stakeholders





Environment:



Amidst the hustle and bustle of East Brunswick, the Caring Place nestles in the serenity of lush, well maintained, bush-like gardens and the Merri Creek. The setting provides residents with a friendly, relaxed culturally relevant home-like environment which is important to their health and well-being.

Vision Statement:

Will be a place of choice. We will lead in service delivery whilst maintaining Aboriginal Culture and values around family and kin.

VALUES:





Fairness: Respecting other’s views, choice, freedom, equity, and cultural requirements.

Openness: Professionalism, transparency and developing a learning culture.

Integrity: Honesty and a relationship between what we say and what we do.

Respect: Compassion and valuing diversity.

Creativity: Flexibility, adaptable to change and innovation.

Your day- to day responsibilities will include:

Community engagement and capacity building

Service system coordination and improving access pathways for Carers.

Facilitating community communication and information sharing

Volunteer recruitment and coordination

Group facilitation (e.g. network meetings, training)

Collaboration with partners

Liaising and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders

Compliance with procedures and policies as well as corporate legislation

Using internal systems to manage key milestone and updates stakeholders.

Effectively deliver and manage the expectations of both internal and external stakeholders with a high degree of customer service and quality.

Ensuring quality assurance of shareholder communications

Pro-actively learn new skills and assist within the team when required.



This role may require some after hours and weekend work.

Role responsibilities:

• Bring together key stakeholders within the community to create new opportunities and for Elders. Community stakeholders include all levels of government, local businesses and employers, education providers, philanthropic organisations, community services;

• Foster a sense of community ownership around issues confronting Elders

• Leverage existing local networks and resources and source new relationships within the community to create opportunities and supports for Elders

• Share local expertise and knowledge with ACES-Carer Gateway

• Source opportunities to connect Elders to community members.

• Recruit, train and support volunteers to support carers and elders in the community

• Maintain appropriate files and records to facilitate good case coordination, accountability and manage all team and service user outcomes and relevant reporting requirements.

• Ensure that the standards required by relevant legislation and organisational policy are maintained.

• Administer surveys of carer experiences and outcomes of ACES project

Role requirements

Experience

Significant experience building relationships, networks and collaborations within the community

Previous professional experience in community development/services, preferably working with older people

An understanding of care services and experience of working with Elders and their families or carers

Experience managing and working with volunteers

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in addition to a high level of interpersonal, liaison and negotiation skills in order to build rapport and trust with various stakeholders.



Qualifications :

• Current Working with Children card and Police History Check

• Current driver’s license.

• A tertiary qualification in community development, social work or other relevant discipline and/or proven experience in the delivery of services to older people.

ABOUT YOU

To be successful in this role, you will have;