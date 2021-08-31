While the Tranby campus is based in Glebe, there are no limitations to where the employee is based with the exception that they are in Australia. Remote working facilities can be implemented for the successful candidate.

About Tranby

Tranby National Indigenous Adult Education and Training is a not for profit, Indigenous organisation committed to advancing educational opportunities for Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders nationwide. We offer a number of qualifications and opportunities to provide students with new skills, knowledge and experience to empower individuals to positively contribute to their communities and their futures.

At Tranby, everything we do is underpinned by our core values and our organisation is dedicated to delivering education that incorporates an Indigenous way of learning in a supportive and culturally competent environment.

The Role

Reporting to the Projects and Relationship Director, the newly created Project Officer will work with a small team responsible for the organisation and delivery of day-to-day operational activities for allocated Projects.

The focus of the role is to design, integrate and manage a number of projects across the campus with a focus on the Burawa National Indigenous Careers Centre at Tranby.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

Develop robust project plans

Tracking milestones and deliverables

Undertake risk analysis

Develop and deliver: Stakeholder engagement maps Communications Plans Social Media Strategies Marketing Strategies

Support course content development

Reporting to funding body on achievements

Deliver day to day activities in alignment with the project scope and deliverables

Produce and contribute to a wide range of written materials to support projects including government submissions, grant and funding proposals, advertising and marketing materials

Work with internal stakeholders and community to deliver on project milestones

About you:

This is not your first time as a Project Officer, having 5 years experience in a similar role. You are meticulous with detail, action orientated and enjoy creating and executing on project plans.

You have experience working with community in the non-profit sector and have an innate ability to build ongoing relationships with community members and stakeholders.

You use your tertiary qualifications in Project Management to deliver on key project milestones and have a deep understanding of the project management discipline.

Self-motivated, you have an ability to handle high-pressure situations without getting overwhelmed and can work alone but find people fascinating and endlessly interesting. You can demonstrate experience in a high volume and detail-oriented work environment and form strong relationships with a wide variety of people.

Being super organised is a must and having the ability to deal with volume whilst still maintaining a keen eye for detail is crucial for success.

What you need to do now

If this sounds like a fit for you and a place you’d like to work, we invite you to submit your application. Please include a detailed cover letter along with an up-to-date resume for consideration.

In your covering letter please address the following 3 questions;

Why do you want to be part of the Tranby family? What experience have you had working with the Indigenous community? With your previous experience in a project officer role, what can you bring to this role?

Tranby has a strong commitment to employing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people into these roles. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are therefore strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications Close: Friday 24th September