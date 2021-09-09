Yarra Ranges Contracting is a small family-owned business

that specialises in environmental and property management

services across various municipalities across Eastern &

Northern Victoria with a strong focus on safety and customer

service. We are based in the Yarra Valley and majority of our

work is for government contracts from slashing, weed control,

landscape maintenance, high security fencing, civil

maintenance and pasture services.



YRC is currently seeking a ground maintenance crew

member to join the growing team to assist with the vegetation

maintenance across a large area, daily activities include

brush cutting, hand mowing, offsider to tractor slashing

activities, paperwork, and general duties, ensuring high

quality standards are met as well as ensuring all Quality, OHS

& Environmental standards are always maintained.



Successful Candidates should possess the following

attributes.

• Drivers licence a must

• Be physically fit

• Reliable, punctual and hard working

• Well presented with great communication skills

• Enjoy working as part of a team but can work

autonomously

• Passion for providing high level customer service

• Flexible with working duties



This role is suitable for a candidate that loves working

outdoors, being physically fit, having a positive - can do

attitude coupled with an impressive work ethic.



At Yarra Ranges Contracting we are continually striving for

diversity, inclusion and equality of our people we employee.

We are passionate about employing locally and being

representative of the community where we conduct our works

in. We encourage people of all cultures, gender, age, sexual

orientation or abilities to apply.



This is a rewarding role, paid above the award rate. This is a casual role for the upcoming season, however to the right candidate a full-time position will

be offered.

Send through your resume today.

Email: info@yrc.services

Or Call 03 59671212