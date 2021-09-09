Brush Cutter
Yarra Ranges Contracting is a small family-owned business
that specialises in environmental and property management
services across various municipalities across Eastern &
Northern Victoria with a strong focus on safety and customer
service. We are based in the Yarra Valley and majority of our
work is for government contracts from slashing, weed control,
landscape maintenance, high security fencing, civil
maintenance and pasture services.
YRC is currently seeking a ground maintenance crew
member to join the growing team to assist with the vegetation
maintenance across a large area, daily activities include
brush cutting, hand mowing, offsider to tractor slashing
activities, paperwork, and general duties, ensuring high
quality standards are met as well as ensuring all Quality, OHS
& Environmental standards are always maintained.
Successful Candidates should possess the following
attributes.
• Drivers licence a must
• Be physically fit
• Reliable, punctual and hard working
• Well presented with great communication skills
• Enjoy working as part of a team but can work
autonomously
• Passion for providing high level customer service
• Flexible with working duties
This role is suitable for a candidate that loves working
outdoors, being physically fit, having a positive - can do
attitude coupled with an impressive work ethic.
At Yarra Ranges Contracting we are continually striving for
diversity, inclusion and equality of our people we employee.
We are passionate about employing locally and being
representative of the community where we conduct our works
in. We encourage people of all cultures, gender, age, sexual
orientation or abilities to apply.
This is a rewarding role, paid above the award rate. This is a casual role for the upcoming season, however to the right candidate a full-time position will
be offered.
Send through your resume today.
Email: info@yrc.services
Or Call 03 59671212
