About ACES :

The Aboriginal Community Elders Services (ACES) is the largest organization of its kind in Australia. ACES is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation’s vision and values; advocates for our Elders and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.





Our Vision :

Will be a place of choice. We will lead in service delivery whilst maintaining Aboriginal Culture and values around family and kin.





Environment:



Amidst the hustle and bustle of East Brunswick, the Iris Lovett-Gardiner Caring Place nestles in the serenity of lush, well maintained, bush-like gardens and the Merri Creek. The setting provides residents with a friendly, relaxed culturally relevant home-like environment which is important to their health and well-being.





ACES VALUES:

Fairness: Respecting other’s views, choice, freedom, equity, and cultural requirements.

Openness: Professionalism, transparency and developing a learning culture.

Integrity: Honesty and a relationship between what we say and what we do.

Respect: Compassion and valuing diversity.

Creativity: Flexibility, adaptable to change and innovation.





Key Outcomes & Responsibilities :

Operational :

Coordinate the accurate ‘end to end’ processing of fortnightly payroll within a specified timeframe and in accordance with statutory requirements

Ensure that all payroll information on the computerized payroll system is maintained accurately and prepare reports as required or directed by the CEO.

Calculate and process all salary and wages increases (including back-pay if required), leave entitlements, other adjustments and termination payments in accordance with statutory requirements

Process authorized deductions and allocations of labour costs as part of job costing

Provide Finance with electronic transfer files of salaries and wages to financial institutions and other deduction recipients

Prepare reports by compiling summaries of earnings, taxes, deductions and correspondence on current payroll issues

Provide effective solutions to administrative payroll issues.

Ensure that all employee payroll information and documentation and records are received, accurate and complete and maintained as required by statute and policy

Resolves payroll discrepancies by collecting and analysing information. Reporting any discrepancies to the CEO.

Compile and process all relevant statistical information including returns to the Australian Taxation Office and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Administer all superannuation contribution requirements in accordance with existing legislative policy and procedural requirements including administration and payment through HESTA clearing house.

Produce and reconcile PAYG Payment Summaries at year end and ensure the appropriate information is forwarded to the Australian Taxation Office following authorization by the Finance Officer

Reconcile payroll general ledger accounts in liaison with the Finance Officer on a fortnightly basis and at year end. Provide effective liaison with management and employees regarding the calculation and payment of salaries and wages and all associated matters.

Provide advice to management on payroll procedures and practices, compliance with relevant obligations and to facilitate continuous improvement

Liaise with the Human Resources Advisor

Complete leave accruals for all employees at the end of financial year.

Provide Management with accurate payroll reports as required.

Assist other members of the Finance team as requested by the CEO

Other duties as directed.

Accounts & Payable :

Process promptly all incoming creditor invoices in the MYOB system on a fortnightly basis

Ensure that all invoices are properly authorised by relevant Managers before payments

Deal with all creditor enquiries

Ensure all invoices are properly allocated to the relevant cost centre

To process Accounts payable (Including responsibility for petty cash) and maintain the Accounts payable module in MYOB

To liaise with ACES staff, residents, clients, Managers, as well as suppliers for the purpose of completing the accounts in a timely manner.

Record systems such as spreadsheet regarding KCACP client services and product information to ensure correct payment.

Maintain paperwork and authorisations from Managers if required.

To maintain accounting records in accordance with ACES policy and procedures.

Personnel :

Make all authorised staff reimbursements and payment of travel allowance

Ensure all payroll related forms are completed and returned to relevant agencies including but not limited to ATO, superannuation funds and Salary Package

Maintain lunch and uniform deduction register

Ensure correct filing of staff files

General Administration duties :

Disseminating information

Preparing minor correspondence

Maintain a register of all items such as swipe cards, keys, membership and ACES capital equipment

Take minutes of meetings including administration/Managers, budget/suppliers etc.

Record systems such as spreadsheet regarding staff/client /stakeholder contact information

Monthly analysis for phone bill and cab charge

Ensure landline and mobile functionality

Filing in a timely manner

Respond to queries from internal and external stakeholders in a helpful and professional manner

Assist/back up reception when required

Other general ad hoc duties

About You :