Admin Professional for Barristers Chambers
Working as a barristers' clerk, you will be responsible for running the administration and business activities of barristers' chambers. These chambers are small comprising a group of barristers who all practice in one jurisdiction.
As this is a demanding but rewarding role, the successful applicant must possess a combination of commercial acumen and strong interpersonal skills. A basic understanding of the court system and legal experience at any level would be an advantage but is not essential.
The clerk is responsible for the following tasks:
- managing the diary of each barrister, including all activities relating to the barrister getting to and from court;
- occasionally finding statutory and case law materials;
- dealing with solicitors and assisting them to engage barristers;
- make travel and accommodation arrangements for barristers;
- carry out general administrative duties; and
- manage junior staff.
Other tasks may involve:
- discussing with a solicitor the most appropriate barrister to take the case in terms of specialisation, particular abilities, experience and availability;
- communicating the fees to be charged with the instructing solicitor;
- arranging meetings on behalf of the barrister with the instructing solicitor and client to discuss the case;
- planning the workload of each barrister to avoid clashes of court times;
- proactively seeking work for the chambers by maintaining connection and rapport with solicitors and other chambers; and
- promoting chambers and establishing relationships with solicitors.
Working Hours
8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday with a one hour lunch break.
Annual leave is required to be taken during Christmas / January when chambers will be closed.
Skills
You will need to have:
- excellent face-to-face communication and interpersonal skills for dealing with clients, barristers, solicitors and court staff;
- immaculate and professional presentation;
- an awareness of appropriate language and etiquette;
- a good telephone manner and strong written communication skills;
- commercial awareness and sales skills, in order to maintain the supply of work;
- attention to detail and accuracy;
- computer literacy;
- the ability to absorb a lot of information;
- initiative, integrity and self-motivation; and
- organisational and planning ability.
