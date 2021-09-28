Working as a barristers' clerk, you will be responsible for running the administration and business activities of barristers' chambers. These chambers are small comprising a group of barristers who all practice in one jurisdiction.

As this is a demanding but rewarding role, the successful applicant must possess a combination of commercial acumen and strong interpersonal skills. A basic understanding of the court system and legal experience at any level would be an advantage but is not essential.

The clerk is responsible for the following tasks:

managing the diary of each barrister, including all activities relating to the barrister getting to and from court; occasionally finding statutory and case law materials; dealing with solicitors and assisting them to engage barristers; make travel and accommodation arrangements for barristers; carry out general administrative duties; and manage junior staff.

Other tasks may involve:

discussing with a solicitor the most appropriate barrister to take the case in terms of specialisation, particular abilities, experience and availability; communicating the fees to be charged with the instructing solicitor; arranging meetings on behalf of the barrister with the instructing solicitor and client to discuss the case; planning the workload of each barrister to avoid clashes of court times; proactively seeking work for the chambers by maintaining connection and rapport with solicitors and other chambers; and promoting chambers and establishing relationships with solicitors.

Working Hours

8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday with a one hour lunch break.

Annual leave is required to be taken during Christmas / January when chambers will be closed.

Skills

You will need to have: