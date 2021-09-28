Admin Professional for Barristers Chambers

Family Law Chambers
Sydney
CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs
Legal
Law Clerks & Paralegals
$85,000 - $95,000 package
Full time
Posted 6h ago
Working as a barristers' clerk, you will be responsible for running the administration and business activities of barristers' chambers. These chambers are small comprising a group of barristers who all practice in one jurisdiction.

As this is a demanding but rewarding role, the successful applicant must possess a combination of commercial acumen and strong interpersonal skills. A basic understanding of the court system and legal experience at any level would be an advantage but is not essential.

The clerk is responsible for the following tasks:

  1. managing the diary of each barrister, including all  activities relating to the barrister getting to and from court;
  2. occasionally finding statutory and case law materials;
  3. dealing with solicitors and assisting them to engage barristers;
  4. make travel and accommodation arrangements for barristers;
  5. carry out general administrative duties; and
  6. manage junior staff.

Other tasks may involve:

  1. discussing with a solicitor the most appropriate barrister to take the case in terms of specialisation, particular abilities, experience and availability;
  2. communicating the fees to be charged with the instructing solicitor;
  3. arranging meetings on behalf of the barrister with the instructing solicitor and client to discuss the case;
  4. planning the workload of each barrister to avoid clashes of court times;
  5. proactively seeking work for the chambers by maintaining connection and rapport with solicitors and other chambers; and
  6. promoting chambers and establishing relationships with solicitors.

Working Hours

8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday with a one hour lunch break.

Annual leave is required to be taken during Christmas / January when chambers will be closed. 

Skills

You will need to have:

  1. excellent face-to-face communication and interpersonal skills for dealing with clients, barristers, solicitors and court staff;
  2. immaculate and professional presentation;
  3. an awareness of appropriate language and etiquette;
  4. a good telephone manner and strong written communication skills;
  5. commercial awareness and sales skills, in order to maintain the supply of work;
  6. attention to detail and accuracy;
  7. computer literacy;
  8. the ability to absorb a lot of information;
  9. initiative, integrity and self-motivation; and
  10. organisational and planning ability.

