North Coast Community Housing (NCCH) has been providing community housing in northern New South Wales since 1984. We manage close to 1000 social and affordable properties from our offices in Lismore, Grafton and Tweed Heads. We believe that everyone has the right to live in safe, comfortable and affordable housing.

We are committed to our values, our people and our culture:

Respect: We are a people centred organisation, respecting the diversity and different needs of the individuals we work with.

Social Responsibility: We support people with housing needs, striving for equality and fairness in housing outcomes.

Professionalism: We work with integrity to provide quality, innovative services and are accountable for our decisions and actions.

Safety and Wellbeing: We are committed to a work environment that values health, safety and wellbeing.

About the role:

We are looking for an experienced General Manager, Asset Management with inspiring leadership qualities to join our organisation. Working in conjunction with the Chief Executive Officer, the General Manager, Asset Management is responsible for maintaining the Company’s assets in accordance with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation asset standards and NCCH asset standards. The General Manager, Asset Management is also responsible for developing and managing NCCH’s long term asset management strategy to ensure the sustainability of NCCH’s asset holdings across their life cycle. This position will be the principle representative in property development during construction phase, playing a pivotal role right from the start of the asset lifecycle.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills are a must as the role interacts with tenants, contractors, staff and other community organisations on a daily basis, and provides the vision for the organisation in ensuring quality built form of our assets.

This a permanent, full-time position based in Lismore and is required to travel and work regularly from the other two offices at Tweed and Grafton.



Further details can be found in the Position Description on our website at: https://www.ncch.org.au/about-us/employment/

About you:

Leading the management of assets and maintenance, you will be able to demonstrate a track record for comparable assets. You will be driven and self-motivated with previous experience in a leadership team that supports the delivery of business outcomes, preferably in an environment seeking to better the lives of vulnerable people and communities. You will have highly advanced written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to build and maintain effective stakeholder relationships focussed on performance outcomes. The ideal candidate will be a positive role model who wants to work as part of a strategic leadership team.

Minimum requirements include:

Tertiary qualifications in asset management, construction or building and equivalent industry experience related to the sustainable management of assets

Extensive leadership and management experience in leading and motivating a collaborative team of professionals.

Extensive experience with residential infrastructure including cyclical maintenance and operational management, management of contracts and contractors, implementation of tender processes, and strategic asset management

Sound working knowledge of WHS and Quality Assurance principles/systems, and practical knowledge of and experience with compliance to Australian Building Standards and relevant building legislation

Possession of an unrestricted NSW driver’s licence.

What we offer:

We offer ongoing professional development, a flexible and supportive working environment including family friendly working hours, employee assistance program, salary packaging and above award wages.

This role represents an outstanding opportunity to grow your career in an innovative and supportive work environment that is committed to opportunity and growth for tenants and staff.

Lismore has a full range of facilities and services including a University, several hospitals and specialist medical facilities and numerous public and private schools. Lismore is ideally situated close to popular North Coast beaches (including Byron Bay) and World Heritage National Parks. It is within one hours’ drive of the Gold Coast and two hours’ drive of Brisbane.

The wider region is full of life with lush World Heritage listed rainforests, golden white sandy surf beaches, amazing wildlife and fishing and walking adventures (such as the famous Mount Warning – Wollumbin), hospitals, airports and schools.



How To Apply:

Please provide a resume and a cover letter with an overview of your experience, skills and what attracts you to working with NCCH in this role.



Enquiries about the role should be directed to Carly Bairstow (Manager, People and Culture) on (02) 6627 5300.

Submit your application to plc@ncchc.org.au.



Closing date: 9.00am on Friday 15 October 2021



We partner with our local Aboriginal Community and welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

Thank you in advance for your application, please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.