Want to work in a busy and vibrant practice?, are you energetic and wanting new challenges?...then this role is for you!

We are looking for General Practitioners to join Gunyah of Wellness AMS, in Nambour, QLD Australia. We specialise in providing health services to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people and to the whole of the community but We are not your typical medical center!

On offer for you: The health hub has state of the art features, beautiful consultation rooms, a treatment room with nursing staff, health workers and administration support

Permanent Part time!!

Enjoy the advantages of being an employee e.g. Paid Leave

Visa Sponsorship available to candidates registered with AHPRA - Oversea's Trained Doctors are encouraged to apply.

Salary Range $230,000 to $250,000 depending on your choice of Salary Package

Plus Superannuation

Plus Salary Sacrifice available through RemServ - Can save you approximately $15,000 /annum

$5000 incentive on signing a 12 month contract (installments over the first 4 months)

Flexible hours to cater for work/lifestyle balance.

Brand new large consult rooms

State of the art modern facilities

Allocated parking

Cultural environment, training and experience

Clinic Opens Mon - Fri, 8.30am to 5pm

No weekend work or after hours work

Excellent income opportunities

Fully computerized with Best Practice software

We're committed, Can you be committed! to providing the best and real medical service to Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander jarjums, families and the whole of the community.

The Criteria

A sense of Humour

Doctor with General or Specialist registration with AHPRA

Understand the health needs of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander children, families and community

Note: We are open to hearing from non-VR doctors.

Can you see yourself making a difference ?

If you are interested in working in Gunyah of Wellness AMS, Nambour, please email your cover letter and resume to hr@refocus.org.au.

Please include APRHA Board details and your general practice experience.

Applications for this position will close at 5:00pm on Thursday 14th October.

We are looking forward to speaking with you!