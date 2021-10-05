Marketing & Events Co-ordinator

We are crafting a team of change-makers and we want you!

People who are crazy enough to want to change the world are the ones to do so. If you have just the right amount of crazy, lace up your boots and start wearing your undies on the outside (ok, maybe just lace up your boots) and join our revolutionary new approach to healthy communities.

Position Details

Primary Role: Marketing & Events Co-ordinator.

Work Location: Rosemount, Sunshine Coast

Employment Type: Permanent Part Time, 4 day WEEK (30, 32 or 34hrs) Enjoy your long weekends.

Salary Range: $38.00 - $41.00 per hour , + Superannuation + Annual Leave Loading + Salary Sacrifice potentially up to $15,000 annually.

Qualification & Experience: Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Community/Social Services and/or relevant experience

Position reports to: Chief Operations Officer

Position Summary

Flyer, brochure and collateral design

Event planning and management for events (e.g. Conferences, Concerts, Weddings etc)

Assist in the management of sponsorship, including developing sponsorship packages and contracts

Creative Briefing

Campaign or Project creation and implementation

Social Media management and growth

Communications and Marketing e.g. press releases, e-newsletters, website content and social media.

Database management and growth

Selection Criteria

Experience in marketing, design, advertising and/or public relations

Experience in Event Management

Experience in sourcing, establishing and nurturing relationships with sponsors, influences, customers, promoters, media etc

Disciplined time management and project management skills

Social media savvy with a strong knowledge within the digital and social media marketing space as well an ability to recognise new opportunities, relevant trends and up and coming influencers

Excellent and creative written and verbal communication skills

If you've got what it takes, PLEASE E-MAIL YOUR RESUME, AND RESPONSE TO THE ABOVE SELECTION CRITERIA to: hr@refocus.org.au.

NB. Only applicants who reach the next stage will be contacted

CLOSING DATE 6pm, Monday 18th October 2021

COME ON YOU MOB...HAVE A GO!