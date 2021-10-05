Marketing & Events Co-ordinator
Marketing & Events Co-ordinator
We are crafting a team of change-makers and we want you!
People who are crazy enough to want to change the world are the ones to do so. If you have just the right amount of crazy, lace up your boots and start wearing your undies on the outside (ok, maybe just lace up your boots) and join our revolutionary new approach to healthy communities.
Position Details
Primary Role: Marketing & Events Co-ordinator.
Work Location: Rosemount, Sunshine Coast
Employment Type: Permanent Part Time, 4 day WEEK (30, 32 or 34hrs) Enjoy your long weekends.
Salary Range: $38.00 - $41.00 per hour , + Superannuation + Annual Leave Loading + Salary Sacrifice potentially up to $15,000 annually.
Qualification & Experience: Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Community/Social Services and/or relevant experience
Position reports to: Chief Operations Officer
Position Summary
- Flyer, brochure and collateral design
- Event planning and management for events (e.g. Conferences, Concerts, Weddings etc)
- Assist in the management of sponsorship, including developing sponsorship packages and contracts
- Creative Briefing
- Campaign or Project creation and implementation
- Social Media management and growth
- Communications and Marketing e.g. press releases, e-newsletters, website content and social media.
- Database management and growth
Selection Criteria
- Experience in marketing, design, advertising and/or public relations
- Experience in Event Management
- Experience in sourcing, establishing and nurturing relationships with sponsors, influences, customers, promoters, media etc
- Disciplined time management and project management skills
- Social media savvy with a strong knowledge within the digital and social media marketing space as well an ability to recognise new opportunities, relevant trends and up and coming influencers
- Excellent and creative written and verbal communication skills
If you've got what it takes, PLEASE E-MAIL YOUR RESUME, AND RESPONSE TO THE ABOVE SELECTION CRITERIA to: hr@refocus.org.au.
NB. Only applicants who reach the next stage will be contacted
CLOSING DATE 6pm, Monday 18th October 2021
COME ON YOU MOB...HAVE A GO!
Employer questions
- How many years' experience do you have in social media marketing?
- How many years' experience do you have as a Marketing and Events Coordinator?
- Do you have a current Australian driver's licence?
Report this job advert
Learn how to protect yourself here.