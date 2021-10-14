ABOUT ACES :

Since 1987, the Aboriginal Community Elders Services (ACES) has provided programs and services to Aboriginal Elders in the community, including residential treatment, a Planned Activity Group, and Koori Packages of Care. ACES is an incorporated member of a Board of Management made up of community members who have been elected.

In the Australian context, ACES is unique in being both an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation and specialising in provision of both planned activity group and residential aged care services. At ACES, culture is recognised as central to individual and community health. Further, the integration of a range of programs on the site ensures continuity in the assessment and delivery of appropriate care to Aboriginal elders in a culturally appropriate environment as they age.



ENVIRONMENT

Amidst the hustle and bustle of East Brunswick, the Caring Place nestles in the serenity of lush, well maintained, bush-like gardens and the Merri Creek. The setting provides Residents with a friendly, relaxed culturally relevant home-like environment which is important to their health and well-being.

VISION STATEMENT

Our vision is to see the provision of ACES services continue to improve and expand through constant attention to high standards of service delivery that will be recognised throughout the community.

We will work to earn the respect of clients and their families and maintain a strong reputation within the Aboriginal community and the aged care industry sector. We will be known by our contribution to the quality of life of our clients.

We expect that one result of this will be and increased community demand for ACES services.

VALUES

In safe and comfortable physical environments for those in need of residential care, or making use of the ACES facilities;

and physical environments for those in need of residential care, or making use of the ACES facilities; maximising the independence of the client group especially as regards maintenance of family and community relationships;

the of the client group especially as regards maintenance of family and community relationships; being respectful of client rights to privacy, dignity and confidentiality ;

of client ; valuing and fostering individual interests , customs and belie f;

, f; providing high quality care and other services in a family home type environment that is welcoming of clients’ family members and friends as well as other community visitors.

and other services in a family home type environment that is of clients’ family members and friends as well as other community visitors. treating all clients with compassion and kindness



ABOUT THE ROLE :



ACE is seeking for a compassionate Personal Care Assistant to provide support as well as interacting with our Residents along with assisting them with the daily living activities. Applicant should be warm, friendly with strong work ethic, positive attitude genuine for providing our Residents with the high quality of care and support.







POSITION OBJECTIVES :

To work within a multidisciplinary team, practicing with and under the direction and supervision of the Registered Nurse, in the provision of health and personal care in accordance with ACES philosophy of care

To uphold the principles of the best practice and contribute to and participate in the continuous improvement of ACES.

To follow and adhere to the 8 Aged Care Quality Standards as set out by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS :

Successfully implementing intervention as per Elders’ care plans

Timely and accurate reporting of Elders’ needs wants and changes in condition.

Active contribution to achievement of team objectives.

Reporting of incidents regarding Elder and staff safety

Maintenance of confidentially and privacy

A commitment to the vision and values of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS/ OBJECTIVES



Personal Carew and Hygiene :

The ability to manage personal care duties in accordance with ACES procedures and Policies.

Meeting the assessed physical, cultural and spiritual needs of Elders

Assisting the elders with their personal care and hygiene needs whilst encouraging their physical and social independence, with consideration for their safety.

Reporting changes to the responsible Register Nurse and implementing health and personal care interventions, delegated by the Register Nurse and as documented in the elders’ care plan.

Documenting and reporting by exception in the progress notes, including the evaluation of interventions

Compliance with all legal requirements for the supply and administration of medication

Practice and Conduct :

Fulfilling one’s duty of care.

Safe practice in accordance with responsibilities

Maintaining Elder and staff privacy and confidentiality in accordance with the Privacy Act, whilst respecting resident’s rights to be treated with dignity.

The ability to work in consultation with the team and Elders.

Promoting teamwork, resulting in achievement of objectives.

Demonstrating empathy with Elders and their relatives in regard to the care of each Elder

Demonstrating a positive attitude in accordance with the agreed role responsibilities of the position

Maintaining and updating knowledge regularly to ensure safe and effective workplace performance.

Customer Service and Continuous Improvement :

Communicating effectively with Elders and representative along with staff members

Delivering the required services to Elders

Participating in training and Development activities relevant to this position



KEY SELECTION CRITERIA :

Certificate III / IV Aged Care

Minimum 6 months Experience in Age Care of Facilities.

Current First Aid Certificate

Vaccination records

MANDATORY :