Indigenous Australians are highly encouraged to apply

Perm part time – 0.8 – 1.0 FTE

Darwin / Weemol Ranger Station, Arnhem Land (flexible)

About Conservation Management

We are a social enterprise made up of professionals with extensive experience in land and program management. We support communities and organisations to find strategies and implement actions that achieve meaningful outcomes for people & place; locally & internationally.

Conservation Management is proud to use Healthy Country Planning (HCP) and the Open Standards. HCP was developed by many communities and people and we acknowledge all contributors past and present.

Supporting Conservation Management to pursue its beliefs and values by working with partners, people and communities to identify and deliver projects. Being a Conservation Management team member means looking for new opportunities, working on existing projects, and helping build Conservation Management and spread its’ ethos.

We want all the people who work with us to be awesome and encourage all Conservation Management staff and contractors to learn from partners and each other.

The Role

Supporting Conservation Management to pursue its beliefs and values by working with partners, people and communities to effectively monitor, evaluate, report on and improve their plans and projects. The role will be dedicated for 50% of the time to supporting Mimal Land Management Aboriginal Corporation (Mimal) in doing that, and the remaining 50% of the time working with others as required. The indigenous Mimal Rangers have been assisting people with customary management responsibilities to deliver fire, weed and feral animal management projects in an area of about 1.8m ha in south central Arnhem land since the late 1990s.

The Monitoring & Evaluation (MERI) Coordinator role is a mix of contract and partnership development with a diverse range of people and has an on-ground role in development and support of monitoring and reporting including supporting indigenous rangers to develop skills. This will require a face-to-face approach, on country, working with other consultants, advisors, community members, and rangers.

In establishing this role, Mimal and Conservation Management have entered into a 2-year partnership to explore the ways M&E can be delivered and supported for IPAs / Ranger groups. The role will be managed by Conservation Management and line management will be through Conservation Management. However, the position will be co-located with Mimal in Darwin and will work closely with the Mimal team.

DUTIES

Do everything required within the bounds of Conservation Management Beliefs and Values, to successfully secure and deliver projects and develop relationships that build our impact in the world

Deliver and support M&E for Healthy Country and Open Standards processes for Conservation Management nationally and internationally, and Mimal Land Management specifically

Support knowledge transfer, training and career development for project staff and rangers

Support all other employees, contractors, partners, and clients of Conservation Management to successfully deliver M&E

Field work and field work activities, including travel and logistics, in support of projects

Comply with all Conservation Management policies, procedures and systems

Timely delivery of existing projects and submissions for new projects

Support Conservation Management’s communications including recording and photographing stories relating to projects for use in social media and other forums

Manage rest and reflection time as required, in balance with project/role requirements

Selection Criteria

Essential:

Demonstrated experience delivering projects with a mix of local, national and international audiences; including Indigenous Australians; State and Federal Government Departments, Local Government and Non-government organisations.

Self-motivated and capacity to work both individually and as part of the team in any environment.

Applied knowledge of Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Improvement processes and their application

Excellent communication skills with experience in Indigenous / community engagement.

Organised; adaptable; positive approach to working with others.

Cool under pressure, able to diffuse conflict before it arises.

Apply political and emotional awareness to relationship management.

High-level skills in the use of typical ‘office’ and ‘business’ software particularly in a distributed organisation

Desirable

Knowledge of the Open Standards and their application

Experience managing and supporting indigenous rangers

Strong understanding of the biodiversity in the Mimal management area and surrounds

Experience living and working in a remote Aboriginal community

Demonstrated Four-wheel drive experience, including recovery of vehicles

Demonstrated first aid in remote situation experience

Demonstrated use of remote area communications protocols

Employment entitlements

This role is 0.8 – 1.0 FTE with flexible arrangements available. Ideally located in Darwin with some flexibility for other NT locations. Field work will be required from time to time.

Contact Jodie Rowell for a confidential discussion about the role and salary package at jrowell@hmsolutions.com.au

Apply

Please send your CV and cover letter addressing how you best fit the role to jrowell@hmsolutions.com.au

Applications close 12th November 2021