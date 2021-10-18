What’s on offer

Learn about and help shape improvements in medical education and training to promote Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori health

Work with profession leaders, medical educators and health policy developers

Competitive salary and capacity for flexible working/working from home arrangements

The Australian Medical Council

The purpose of the Australian Medical Council (AMC) is to ensure that the standards of education, training and assessment of the medical profession promote and protect the health of the Australian community.

The AMC has a strategic goal of ensuring culturally safe practices to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Māori Peoples. To support this goal the AMC is expanding its recruitment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Māori Peoples into its workforce.

The Indigenous Policy and Programs Officer

The successful applicant will identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, and have strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and communities. In particular, the applicant will have in-depth knowledge of Australia’s Reconciliation journey, and the role organisations play in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and communities to create positive change.

The role

The Indigenous Policy and Programs Officer will play a critical role in supporting the AMC Executive in a range of activities across the organisation, with an understanding of fairness, cultural safety and self-determination and in line with the AMC’s Indigenous strategy and RAP commitments. For example:

Facilitate consultations with: Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori people; community leaders; services; organisations; and consumers to ensure that the work of the AMC reflects a diverse range of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Māori voices, ideas and wisdom.

Prepare and submit reporting to stakeholders

Organise and facilitate meetings of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori Committee (eg, meeting logistics, and preparing agendas and minute-taking) and implementing the recommendations and actions arising from the meetings.

With the Indigenous Policy and Programs Manager, organise workshops and provide papers for conferences and other stakeholder forums.

Essential Skills

Knowledge and understanding of cultural safety, self-determination, and social and emotional wellbeing.

Project management and administration capability.

Ability to manage own work priorities, take initiative and meet deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both written and verbal.

Additional requirements

Flexibility to travel interstate and work occasional extended hours (with appropriate recompense) is essential.

Knowledge and understanding of the health education sector is desirable.

This is a full-time, 3-year contract position, based in Canberra. A base salary of $90,000 is available (plus leave loading and 10% superannuation). This may be negotiable, depending on skills and experience.

AMC staff benefits include:

training and development support

salary packaging

active social club

Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander candidates need only apply – Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT).

The AMC works closely with a number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Māori stakeholders and is committed to ensuring a working environment that is inclusive and culturally safe at all times.

All staff are required to participate in ongoing cultural safety training.

To apply

Click on "Apply for this Job" to submit your CV, along with a cover letter outlining your interest in and suitability for the role.

Applications close at 9am on Monday, 8 November 2021

For more information, including the full position description, please go to: http://www.amc.org.au/about/employment-opportunities.

For further information please contact Dianne, HR Coordinator, on 02 6270 9708.