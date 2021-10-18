Chief of Staff to Minister Paech

Office of the Chief Minister
Please note that this job is located in Darwin

Chief of Staff is responsible for managing all office staff as well as strategic planning and execution of key government priorities. 

Key responsibilities: 

  • Acting as the closest adviser and key confidant to the Minister on all matters relating to their relevant portfolios (remote housing and town camps, local government, arts, culture and heritage, Indigenous essential services)

  • Responsible for reporting against the office budget on a monthly basis

  • Final approval of advice to the Minister regarding diary matters including stakeholder engagements, ministerial meetings, and overseas and interstate travel

  • Development of workplace culture within the office including performance reviews, positive and constructive feedback, and regular staff meetings 

  • Ensuring election commitments are implemented and monitored as well as key government projects and programs 

  • Develop a ministerial stakeholder engagement strategy with input from the Minister, senior officials and key staff

  • Fostering positive ongoing stakeholder engagement

  • Develop strong and efficient relationship with related agency Chief Executives. 


For further details, including a copy of the job description, and to apply, email RecruitmentOCM@nt.gov.au 

Commencement: 22 November 2021 or sooner if available. 

Applications Close: 29 October 2021

