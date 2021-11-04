About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Finance Busines Partner to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, fixed-term basis (12-months).

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, the Senior Finance Business Partner will be responsible for providing financial services to Northside’s program areas with a focus on strategic planning, costing, budgeting, financial analysis, and management reporting.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Support financial planning and forecasting processes to ensure delivery of high-quality business planning around revenue and expenditures.

Complete management and performance reporting requirements as per the agreed timelines.

Conduct budgeting and variance analysis

Identify areas of inefficiency and recommend areas for processing and procedural improvement.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

A qualified Chartered Accounts (CA) or Charted Practicing Accountant (CPA), or near completion.

Demonstrated success improving performance and management reporting.

Demonstrated expertise and extensive knowledge in supporting business activities with a sound understanding of procurement and contract management.

Experience in preparing and presenting complex business issues and information.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community/children's service-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your strategic finance and accounting skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $100,262 - $104,451 per annum, plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute Salary Packaging options and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs.

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and LGBTIQA communities.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Beryl Tsao on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 5 December 2021.