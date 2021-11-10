This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. All applicants must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977.

ABOUT YWCA AUSTRALIA

We are a proudly feminist not-for-profit organisation and for over 140 years we have been working at the forefront of gender equality through our housing, community programs and advocacy. Over the years we've made significant progress as we've gone through a number of evolutions, adapting to the ever-changing issues impacting women, young and old. We have evolved again and are transforming the way we operate. Our new 5-year strategy, the YWCA Evolve Strategy (YeS2026), has recently been launched with a focus on making women's housing and young women's leadership with lived experience our priority for gender equity in Australia. This will ensure we continue to deliver measurable and meaningful impact in the gender equality space.

ABOUT THIS ROLE

YWCA Australia is currently seeking a passionate Support Playgroup Worker to join our Kids for Life Program. This role is offered on a part time (15 hours per week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays) basis on a maximum term contract ending on 31/12/2025 and is based in Goonellabah.

The Supported Playgroup Worker role assists the Coordinator with the design, implementation and evaluation of all YWCA NSW Kids 4 Life Programs.

Kids 4 LIFE Supported Playgroups promote healthy relationships between parents/carers, children, and their communities. Our Supported Playgroups deliver age-appropriate activities that prioritise child developmental milestones. We connect families from the Goonellabah and Lismore areas with dedicated playgroups for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. We focus on linking families with other parents and carers; providing them with access to essential support services.

ABOUT YOU

The ideal applicant we are seeking will have:

Certificate III in Early Childhood Services or equivalent experience in delivering early childhood programs to vulnerable families.

Understanding of play-based learning to support positive child development.

Experience working with Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander families and communities

Demonstrated knowledge of local services and referral pathways for children and families

Understanding of child protection legislation, mandatory reporting, privacy legislation and confidentiality.

Basic Microsoft Office Computer skills

Current driver's license and willingness to drive a 12 seater van.

This position will require the applicant to satisfactorily complete a national criminal history record check and hold the relevant state-based working with vulnerable persons permit prior to employment

Join our bold, inclusive and innovative team to make a real difference - lead the change.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE: Friday 17 December 2021