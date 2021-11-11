About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside has a fantastic opportunity for a Diploma Qualified Early Childhood Educator – Team Leader to join their team at Civic Early Childhood Centre on a full-time basis. Reporting to the Centre Director, the role will be responsible for developing and implementing high-quality learning programs for children while assisting their team to embed a culture of critical reflection.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Uphold the health and safety of all children at all times.

Lead the development, implementation and review of the educational program for a specific classroom, including collating documentation for children’s individual learning programs.

Interact and engage with children in professional ways that supporting children’s learning and wellbeing and uphold the Principles and Practices of the Early Years Learning Framework.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

A minimum Diploma qualification in Early Childhood Education approved by ACECQA (or working towards this qualification).

Understanding of the Mandatory Reporting requirements in the ACT, as prescribed in the Children and Young People Act (1999).

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your early childhood leadership skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $57,845 - $59,609 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging options and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and LGBTIQA communities.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Human Resources (02 6171 8000) or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 12 December 2021.