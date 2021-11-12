2 fixed term positions available: 3 days & 5 days per week

Your new company

Tranby National Indigenous Adult Education and Training is a not for profit, Indigenous organisation committed to advancing educational opportunities for Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders nationwide. We offer a number of qualifications and opportunities to provide students with new skills, knowledge and experience to empower individuals to positively contribute to their communities and their futures.

Your new role

The Student Support Officer is responsible for conducting the administrative tasks associated with new and existing students that supports the enrolment, progression and completion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students. This role works across the student lifecycle to enhance the student experience including:

Engage, support and liaise with students during their learning journey at Tranby, to assist their progression and completion

Identify and analyse issues affecting progression

Work within the Student Management System

Work within the Learning Management System

Complete necessary data entry and course administration tasks.

What you will need to succeed

Experience in a similar role

Attention to detail

Highly organised

Positive attitude

Competent in communication systems related to student enrolment and engagement

Have the ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines

Possess outstanding customer service skills

What you need to do now

If you feel that you possess the skills, experience and personal attributes to be successful in this exciting role, we invite you to submit your application. Please include a detailed cover letter along with an up to date resume for consideration.

In your covering letter please address the following 4 questions:

Why do you want to be part of the Tranby family? What experience have you had working with the Indigenous community? What can you bring to the role? Preference of 3 days or 5 days per week

Tranby has a strong commitment to employing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people into these roles. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are therefore strongly encouraged to apply.

Tranby will not work with unsolicited recruitment agencies on this role.

Applications Close: Friday 3rd December