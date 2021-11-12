Student Support Officer
- 2 fixed term positions available: 3 days & 5 days per week
Your new company
Tranby National Indigenous Adult Education and Training is a not for profit, Indigenous organisation committed to advancing educational opportunities for Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders nationwide. We offer a number of qualifications and opportunities to provide students with new skills, knowledge and experience to empower individuals to positively contribute to their communities and their futures.
Your new role
The Student Support Officer is responsible for conducting the administrative tasks associated with new and existing students that supports the enrolment, progression and completion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students. This role works across the student lifecycle to enhance the student experience including:
- Engage, support and liaise with students during their learning journey at Tranby, to assist their progression and completion
- Identify and analyse issues affecting progression
- Work within the Student Management System
- Work within the Learning Management System
- Complete necessary data entry and course administration tasks.
What you will need to succeed
- Experience in a similar role
- Attention to detail
- Highly organised
- Positive attitude
- Competent in communication systems related to student enrolment and engagement
- Have the ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines
- Possess outstanding customer service skills
What you need to do now
If you feel that you possess the skills, experience and personal attributes to be successful in this exciting role, we invite you to submit your application. Please include a detailed cover letter along with an up to date resume for consideration.
In your covering letter please address the following 4 questions:
- Why do you want to be part of the Tranby family?
- What experience have you had working with the Indigenous community?
- What can you bring to the role?
- Preference of 3 days or 5 days per week
Tranby has a strong commitment to employing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people into these roles. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are therefore strongly encouraged to apply.
Tranby will not work with unsolicited recruitment agencies on this role.
Applications Close: Friday 3rd December
Employer questions
- Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in Australia?
- How many years' experience do you have as a Student Support Officer?
- Do you have experience working with Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island communities?
- What's your expected annual base salary?
- Do you have experience working for a registered training organisation (RTO)?
