About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

We are seeking an enthusiastic Enrolled or Registered Nurse for the position of Clinical Relationship Coordinator (Clinical Case Manager) to join our Aged Care team .

Reporting to the Clinical Care Manager (CCM), the Clinical Relationship Coordinator (CRC) will be responsible for working within a small, close-knit team to provide outstanding and holistic care to clients in receipt of Commonwealth Home Support (CHSP), and Home Care Package (HCP) funding. Working closely with the CCM, the CRC will ensure clinical quality and compliance are achieved through robust processes that meet internal and external auditing standards, and attend to clinical care and assessments.

The role will facilitate individualised care within a multidisciplinary team to enhance and promote quality of life for Northside clients whilst facilitating learning, support and leadership to the team. The CRC will drive positive changes by implementing care initiatives centered on quality improvements, ensuring the sustainability of the service through diligence with funding, care planning and client engagement.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

As an experienced health care professional, you’ll hold considerable knowledge of community care, and issues faced by vulnerable, elderly clients living within the community, in addition to having practical experience in attending clinical assessments and planning. You will have an understanding of, or desire to learn, the Aged Care quality standards, frameworks, funding and how these shape care delivery for our services.

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Enrolled or Registered Nurse with 2 years+ postgraduate experience and AHPRA registration, and recent experience working in a clinical client-facing role

Ability to routinely problem solve care-related tasks and conflicting priorities

Excellent communication and time management skills

Evidence of passion for working in the Aged and Community Care sector

Experience within the Aged/Community Care sector is highly regarded

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your clinical care and coordination skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $84,849 to $88,702 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging options and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs. Free car parking is available at some sites.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and LGBTIQA communities.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Stephanie Munk (Senior Manager - Aged Care) on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 5 December 2021.