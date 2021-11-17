About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

With four of our Early Childhood Centres rated Exceeding the National Quality Standard, we know that the best outcomes for children can only be achieved by working with the best educators. We’re looking for full-time and casual Certificate III and Diploma Qualified, Early Childhood Educators who are committed to ethical and professional approaches to early childhood education.

About the role

Northside has fantastic opportunities for qualified Early Childhood Educators to join their team in Canberra on a full-time/part-time/casual basis.

Reporting to the Team Leaders, the role will provide high-quality early childhood education to children.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Uphold the health and safety of all children at all times.

Actively contribute to the educational program and assist the Team Leader to collate documentation for children’s individual learning

programs.

programs. Interact and engage with children in professional ways that supporting children’s learning and wellbeing and uphold the Principles and Practices of the Early Years Learning Framework.

Comply with all requirements of the Education and Care Services National Law and Regulations.

Develop and sustain professional and respectful relationships with children, their families, and educators.

Promote and uphold the principles of social justice, equity and inclusion, specifically including that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, perspectives and lived experiences are valued.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

A minimum Certificate III qualification in Early Childhood Education approved by ACECQA (or working towards this qualification).

Understanding of the Mandatory Reporting requirements in the ACT, as prescribed in the Children and Young People Act (1999).

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community/children's service-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $49,110 - $59,609 per annum (pro-rata for part-time basis) plus super and salary packaging available!

Free car parking is available on some sites.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and LGBTIQA communities.

A copy of the position description is available on Northside Job Vacancies website.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Human Resources (02 6171 8000) or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Saturday 18th of December