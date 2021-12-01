About the role

Mater Research is searching for an enthusiastic Research Officer/ Postdoctoral Fellow to join our Indigenous Health team at South Brisbane in a full-time.

Mater Research (MR) is a world-class institute that is committed to academic medicine and aims to discover, develop, translate, and commercialise medical research that integrates with relevant areas of excellence within clinical practice. MR discovers ways to prevent and treat conditions affecting babies, children, adolescents and adults, helping them to lead healthy lives.

This role represents a unique and career defining opportunity to join a market leader in healthcare and a proudly Mission Led organisation.

Salary: Mater Research Academic Level R1 $83,104.35 - $89,208.26 + super + salary sacrificing

What you’ll be doing

In this supportive role you be involved with providing research support and leadership for two qualitative projects with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in Queensland. You will have capacity to facilitate focus groups and undertake qualitative analysis and deliver workshops with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. You would have skills in research coordination, time management and planning, including administrative duties and data management.

Applications are encouraged from new PhD or Early Career Researchers and mentorship and cultural support will be provided throughout the appointment.

This role will have two major projects that the successful candidate will work across. These projects are closely aligned and with the same communities of the state.

Project 1: to understand their health research priorities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities during early family life. Project 2: to consult with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities of QLD about resources to support reducing risks of stillbirth for health professionals and families. These will need to be adapted and co-designed to ensure that they are culturally appropriate and culturally safe. Key responsibilities will include:

In collaboration with senior staff in the research team contribute to the design and implementation of quantitative and qualitative research (including project plans and ethics submissions)

Provide monitoring of project timelines for the project

In collaboration with senior staff in the research team undertake quantitative and qualitative research analysis

Conducting literature reviews using relevant technologies as requested

Providing insight and guidance related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander expectations of the project and research agreements

Developing and maintaining a constructive relationship with partner organisations including Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health organisations

Presenting updates, overviews and findings internally and to partner organisations

Contributing to the preparation of scholarly papers and grant applications

Undertaking other research duties as required and consistent with the level of appointment

Attending relevant training programs and mandatory educational programs, workshops, conference and promotional functions.

About you

You will have proven experience in research coordination, time management and planning, including administration and data management. Additionally, you will possess the following:

Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is desirable

PhD and background in qualitative research

Experience with quantitative and qualitative research methods used in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health research

Experience with literature review processes

Skills and experience in computing packages including for example Endnote, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook and NViVO

Strong organisational and project management skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills with attention paid to accuracy and detail

Ability to operate independently exercising initiative and judgement as appropriate

Ability to work collaboratively with colleagues

Possess analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to achieve a publication record that satisfies the performance expectations for a Level A academic

Ability to acquire the knowledge in the required areas related to the research specialty.

Why join us?

In return for your skills, effort and enthusiastic commitment you will have the opportunity to work for an Australian leader in the field of Health, Education and Research and work with a team who make a real difference to the lives of our patients, consumers and community.

Mater provides benefits not offered in other workplaces. In addition to being part of a workplace that offers compassionate care in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy, you will have opportunities to increase your take-home pay with our salary packaging options.

To Apply:

Applications should include a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae addressing the selection criteria in the attached position description along with contact details of two professional referees.

For position enquiries, please contact Associate Professor Kym Rae at kym.rae@mater.uq.edu.au

Applications close 04 January 2022

**It is now a mandatory requirement of employment at the Mater that you are and remain fully vaccinated against COVID-19.