Mununjali Housing and Development Company Ltd is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced person to fill the position of Coordinator for our Jymbi Centre in Beaudesert, Queensland.

The Jymbi Centre is focused on working with children and families with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island or First Nations people through programs, activities and support within our scope of practice.

The Centre currently provides two programs;

PaCE (Parent and Community Enablement)

Family Wellbeing

This role will be leading a small but very active team under the direction of our Operations Manager.

The following are the essential requirements for this position;

A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in a field relevant to the position

Experience applicable to the position

Experience working with First Nations children and families

Current First Aid certificate

Current National Police Check certificate

Current Blue Card

Current Driver’s Licence

Mununjali provides an Employee Support Program and educational opportunities.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people with Lived Community Experience are encouraged to apply.

Please email through your letter and current resume to careers@mununjali.com.au by 20 December 2021.