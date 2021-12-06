Mununjali Jymbi Centre Family Support Coordinator
Mununjali Housing and Development Company Ltd is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced person to fill the position of Coordinator for our Jymbi Centre in Beaudesert, Queensland.
The Jymbi Centre is focused on working with children and families with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island or First Nations people through programs, activities and support within our scope of practice.
The Centre currently provides two programs;
- PaCE (Parent and Community Enablement)
- Family Wellbeing
This role will be leading a small but very active team under the direction of our Operations Manager.
The following are the essential requirements for this position;
- A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in a field relevant to the position
- Experience applicable to the position
- Experience working with First Nations children and families
- Current First Aid certificate
- Current National Police Check certificate
- Current Blue Card
- Current Driver’s Licence
Mununjali provides an Employee Support Program and educational opportunities.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people with Lived Community Experience are encouraged to apply.
Please email through your letter and current resume to careers@mununjali.com.au by 20 December 2021.
Employer questions
- Which of the following statements best describes your Covid-19 vaccination status?
- How many years' experience do you have as a Family Support Coordinator?
- Do you have a current Working With Children (WWC) Check?
- Do you have a current Police Check (National Police Certificate) for employment?
- Do you have a current Australian driver's licence?
Report this job advert
Learn how to protect yourself here.