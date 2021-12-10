About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for a Administration and Operations Assistant to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, on-going basis.

The Administration and Operations Assistant will be the first point of contact for Northside to assist the general public and clients with general program and venue hire enquiries, providing efficient customer service and administration and financial support. Day to day smooth operations of all buildings and facilities, including vehicles, furniture, are also required.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Perform front office/reception services for Northside Head Office, receiving and forwarding phone calls, greeting and assisting clients at the front desk and directing them to the appropriate program staff member as required.

Process accounts payable invoices in accordance with policies and procedures.

Manage day to day operations of all buildings and facilities including car fleet.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Relevant certificate in Business Administration or similar field with substantial relevant experience.

Demonstrated experience in general administration.

Demonstrated organisational skills with the ability to accurately process large volumes of work whilst meeting strict deadlines, taking a proactive, organised and effective approach to problem solving.

Proven team-oriented approach to work, with demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and co-ordinate information flows within the team and with other business areas.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your finance and leadership expertise to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary between $57,541 to $62,777 per annum (full time equivalent), plus 10% super.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging options and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs.

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Nish Mohan (HR Manager) on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 2 January 2022.