About Us

SHINE for Kids is the only national charity in Australia that works solely to support the children and families of people involved in the criminal justice system. We work to lessen the effects of imprisonment on children and families through early intervention, support and information. We advocate for the rights of children at all levels and we believe that our services are needed now more than ever.

Assist in the delivering the Belonging to Family program to Aboriginal Torres Strait and Islander parents in the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, their families and children. You will be responsible for delivering course content pre-release and providing integrated community post release support for 12 months.

This specific position is Indigenous Identified and is open only to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage, in line with s42, Discrimination Act 1991.

About your new role

You will have experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Culturally and Linguistically diverse young people and families. You will be facilitating the program in custody, working on improving relationships between Aboriginal offenders, children, families and community members who participate in the program. Ensure a link to a support network prior to release.

Your paperwork

Tertiary Qualifications in Human Services (Social Work, Welfare or Community Welfare) or lived experience

Current Working with Children Check (Paid)

Current Drivers Licence ( travel required)

Criminal History Records Check (where applicable)

COVID-19 vaccination proof

What is involved?

Supporting the development of strong partnerships with service providers

Referring children and families to services providers to build a solid network of effective supports for them

Assisting the Belonging to Family Manager - Kempsey with post release offenders where required

Utilising surveys and evaluation forms for carers and children regarding appropriate activities for children

Developing activities for children including educational activities and cultural excursions

Working to a budget for activities

Organising with carers of children (and carers) to attend appropriate activities

You will provide your supervisor with regular updates on the development and changes with the online reporting form

Documenting outcomes of activities and incorporate Aboriginal cultural values and address the needs of children of prisoners in the context of culture, family and community

Completing monthly reporting,

Record attendance for activities

Everyone at SHINE for Kids from Executive staff to volunteers take seriously our commitment and responsibility to safeguarding children and young people across all of our programs and services in a supportive environment that is caring, safe, nurturing, free from bullying, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Please note this position involves work within a Correctional Centre environment.