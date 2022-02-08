Who are we?

St Andrew's Cathedral Gawura School is a Kindergarten to Year 6 school for local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, located in Sydney's CBD. With a total capacity of approximately 32 students, learning is in small classes, with culture and language woven into every part of the day.

St Andrew’s Cathedral School (SACS) is an independent, Kindergarten to Year 12 Anglican school located in two high-rise buildings in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The school offers students a strong academic program and extensive opportunities to be involved in sport, music, drama and outdoor education. As an authentically Christian school in the Anglican tradition, Christian values are embedded in all aspects of daily life, with honesty, integrity, humility, respect and service being foundational to the richness of relationships at SACS. We seek to develop students who think critically and creatively and have hearts that love, minds that grow and lives that give.

Why St Andrew's Cathedral School?

In 2020 St Andrew’s Cathedral School received Voice Project's Best Workplace Award for staff satisfaction and engagement, an amazing achievement, representative of a supportive, collegiate culture where every staff member is known, valued and equipped to excel in their role.

In 2020 Gawura was named as the EDVAL Australian School of the Year!

It provides exemplary opportunities in restoring the dignity of local Aboriginal children and their families through its lighthouse program in Indigenous education

It ensures that the broader School community has a high level of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and perspective

One of only a few 100% Indigenous schools in Australia that offers Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander students a full scholarship K-12

What is the Role?

Principally working within Gawura, assisting with transporting students to and from home, and developing and maintaining the Bus Run Timetable. The role also requires liaising between Gawura parents and staff, and assisting with student welfare. Distribution of the School's in-coming mail and also working in the maintenance department is also part of the role.

Who will the successful applicant be?

Experienced bus driver in a school setting

Able to understand and value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives

A good communicator – verbally and non-verbally

Supportive of the students, parents and staff by enabling them to work together in the interests of all

Independent worker, showing initiative yet also being part of a team

Able to maintain calm in a hectic and noisy setting

Able to use Microsoft Word to create basic documents

The successful applicant will be expected to support the Christian aims and ethos of the School.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

Please see the Position Description for more detail.

Applications close: 4:00 pm, Friday 18 February 2022.

Interviews will commence as applications are received.

See here for further employment benefits at SACS: https://www.sacs.nsw.edu.au/employment/

Prior to employment at the School, this position requires the successful applicant to have:

Evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19

A Working with Children Check clearance in accordance with the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012

Please see www.newcheck.kids.nsw.gov.au for further information. It is an offence under the NSW Child Protection (Prohibited Employment) Act 1998 for a person convicted of a serious sex offence to apply for this position.