About the QTU

Established in 1889, the QTU is the registered industrial organisation (or union) representing state school teachers and principals throughout Queensland. The Union is now the professional and industrial voice of more than 48,000 teachers, principals and TAFE educators in Queensland state primary schools, secondary schools, special schools, TAFE institutes and other educational facilities.

About the Opportunity

We are currently seeking someone with a strong administration background, with specific experience in research on a temporary part-time basis. The role provides research support (including survey design and analysis) to the Union, particularly to the Research and Industrial Officers.

The successful candidate will be required to work 3 days per week with immediate commencement until 31 December 2022.

About You

To be successful for this position, you will have;

A strong administration background with experience in using Microsoft Office Suite

Educational Research experience, undertaking educational related research as required

IR Research experience, undertaking employee and specific industrial relations research as required

Member surveys experience, conducting various member surveys as required

Policy updates experience, coordinating the flow of policy update when required

Web & internet Updates experience, where research information is updated and maintained

Exceptional attention to detail and effective time management.

What we Offer

You will be joining a values driven union which advocates for state school teachers throughout Queensland. The role offers challenging opportunities and a supportive team environment in addition to a variety of benefits, including:

Attractive salary package including salary sacrifice options

Work/life balance with flexible working arrangements

Health and Wellness initiatives including annual vaccinations

Professional development

Access to a free, confidential counselling service through our EAP provider, and

Generous leave entitlements.

How to Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter that clearly address how you demonstrate the skills and experience to meet the requirements outlined in the “About You” section above by the closing date at 5pm Thursday, 17 February 2022.

Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents.

“The QTU is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women, people of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, people with a disability and people from non-English speaking backgrounds to be part of an organisation that promotes a diverse and safe workplace environment”. Selection for all vacancies is made based on merit.

The Queensland Teachers’ Union collects personal information from you for the purpose of your job application during the course of the recruitment and selection process. We usually collect personal information from prospective employees through the application form, from referees or through a recruitment agency. We may disclose your personal information to your referees and other persons you nominate or mention in your application. Where you do not provide us with your personal information, we may not be able to consider your application or engage you as an employee of the QTU.