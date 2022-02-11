About the QTU

Established in 1889, the QTU is the registered industrial organisation (or union) representing state school teachers and principals throughout Queensland. The Union is now the professional and industrial voice of more than 48,000 teachers, principals and TAFE educators in Queensland state primary schools, secondary schools, special schools, TAFE institutes and other educational facilities.

About the Opportunity

We are looking for someone who has a strong Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant (EA/PA) background and one who enjoys variety. Currently we are advertising for 2 x 0.4FTE (4 days per fortnight) positions. Both of these roles are remunerated at the same level AO4.

Should you wish to be considered for both roles at a 0.8 FTE (8 days per fortnight) complement until July 2022 (and potentially after July 2022) please indicate this in your covering letter.

First position: Secretary to the Vice-President

This is a permanent position in a job share capacity, working Mondays and Wednesdays.

Second position: Personal Assistant to the President

This is a temporary position until July 2022, with the potential to become a permanent position due to staff retirement. The successful candidate will be required to work Thursdays and Fridays in a job share capacity until 1 April 2022, and have the ability to work full time Monday to Friday from 4 April 2022 to 18 July 2022 within both the President and Vice- President offices to support staff leave. This role would return to .4FTE from July 2022 should it become permanent.

For both of these roles, you will ensure the efficient and effective performance of the offices of the President and the Vice-President, including providing confidential administrative support, exercising effective judgement, efficient prioritisation and the management of the President and Vice-President’s office in their absence. These positions also provide ad hoc support to the Honorary Vice-President on occasion.

About You

To be successful for this position, you will have:

Significant experience in Executive/Personal Assistant roles, supporting senior leaders.

An advanced level in the Microsoft Office suite of products and the ability to learn new systems.

Attention to detail.

Strong decision-making and time management skills.

A high level of verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to communicate at all levels, both internally and externally with confidence [including media, as and when required].

Strong organisational skills and the capacity to successfully manage competing priorities.

The capacity to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Ability to provide back up to your job share partner e.g. recreation leave and sick leave coverage.

How to Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter which clearly addresses how you demonstrate the skills and experience required to meet the demands of this role by the closing date of 12pm Friday 18 February 2022.

Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents.

“The QTU is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women, people of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, people with a disability and people from non-English speaking backgrounds to be part of an organisation that promotes a diverse and safe workplace environment”. Selection for all vacancies is made based on merit.

The Queensland Teachers’ Union collects personal information from you for the purpose of your job application during the course of the recruitment and selection process. We usually collect personal information from prospective employees through the application form, from referees or through a recruitment agency. We may disclose your personal information to your referees and other persons you nominate or mention in your application. Where you do not provide us with your personal information, we may not be able to consider your application or engage you as an employee of the QTU.