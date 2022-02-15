About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has an opportunity for a Manager - Aged Care to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, ongoing basis.

Under the general direction of the Executive Director (Aged Care, Housing & Shared Services) the Manager – Aged Care will be responsible for ensuring Northside’s Aged Care and social inclusion program is meeting and exceeding legal, regulatory, quality and funding requirements.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Lead and manage the relevant program teams to achieve Northside’s strategic outcomes.

Manage, lead and develop staff including professional development and performance management.

Ensure the compliance with legislative requirement (specifically, Aged Care Quality Standards and other relevant instruments).

Manage and continuously improve the professional and efficient provision of program services, in accordance with Northside’s policies and funding/regulatory requirements.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Relevant Bachelor level degree in Aged Care, Community Services or a relevant sector.

Demonstrated experience (3 years plus) in a manager’s role in Aged Care, community services, or similar field.

Demonstrated effective people leadership including the management of workplace culture, performance issues, complaints, and issues.

Demonstrated program management skills, including being able to demonstrate an ability to lead, manage, monitor, and review projects, and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your leadership expertise to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering a salary between $92,694 - $96,804 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging benefits and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs.

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting HR Manager, Nish Mohan on 02 6171 8012 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 13 March 2022.