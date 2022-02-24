Do you have experience in the community sector? Would you like a rewarding role working in a new pilot Aboriginal Guardianship Support Service for the Hunter? Please apply today!

Our Organisation

The Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) is a multi-faceted not-for-profit organisation that works to support and improve the social, emotional, cultural and economic wellbeing and outcomes of Aboriginal People.

Witjimaliny Kuutitja Aboriginal Guardianship Support Service

We are seeking dynamic and experienced team players in the community sector to join the new Witjimaliny Parray ngaatany Kuutjita (bringing together country and kin) Aboriginal Guardianship Family Support Service. The Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council is honoured to support the two-year pilot of the Aboriginal Guardianship Support Service for the Hunter region, which is proudly funded by AbSec, the Child, Family and Community Peak Aboriginal Corporation, in partnership with the Department of Communities and Justice.

The objective of the service is to ensure Aboriginal children and young people in guardianship care and their families have access to the supports they need to experience better social wellbeing and good health; and enable them to be more well informed, culturally secure, connected and resilient.

The service will operate from January 2022 until December 2023 under the trial support model, which was informed by guardians and families who engaged with AbSec and those who have transition to guardianship from 2014/15.

The exciting new job opportunities for this Hunter service are:

Guardianship Intake & Administration Officer – full-time, 38 hours (SCHADS Award level 3)

Guardianship Family Support Worker 1x full-time, 38 hours (SCHADS Award level 4) 1x part-time, 19 hours (SCHADS Award level 4)

Guardianship Family Support Worker – Cultural Lead – full-time, 38 hours (SCHADS Award level 4)

About You

Being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification for these positions under Section 31 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Commitment to the delivery of quality and evidence-based practice to meet the individual needs of those who we support

Knowledge and appreciation of the cultural, social and economic needs of Aboriginal people

Lived experience as a guardian or knowledge and appreciation of the important role Guardians play in supporting Aboriginal children and young people, and some of the challenges they may experience in this role

Ability to work respectfully and effectively with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community members and people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities

Self-motivated, confident, honest and flexible

Strong professional work ethic

Discretion and diplomacy

A strong team player

Have a current Driver’s Licence, First Aid Certificate and Working With Children Check and are happy to undertake a Criminal Record Check.

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19

What We Offer

SCHADS Award

Supportive team environment

Flexible working conditions

Clinical supervision

Access to training and continuing professional development opportunities

An exciting new role where you can make a real difference

Salary packaging

To Apply

If you would like to know more about the positions and you would like to join our team, please request an employment package today by identifying the role you are interested in via email: guardianship@mindaribbalalc.org or call us on 02 4015 7000.

Applications will remain open until positions are filled, so please get in quickly to avoid missing this opportunity! All applicants will be notified of the outcome as soon as possible.

Employment with Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Check, Working With Children Check and Reference Check. All employees are also required to undergo a Medical Test.