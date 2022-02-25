Jabiru Community College (JCC) is based in Zillmere, North Brisbane. We are a young, small community that provides education for 80 young people seeking a flexible, caring and holistic approach to learning. 30% of our current students identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and another 30% of our young people identify as part of the LGBTIQAP+ communities.

This position is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples only.

Role Details:

Full-time

2 year contract

Educational Services Award (above award pay and conditions)

The Purpose of this position is to:

Develop, coordinate and deliver Cultural Resilience Programs that helps young people strengthen their identity and provide opportunities for them to succeed in their learning journeys

Work as a member of a team and with our learning community to build a place that is culturally safe and trauma informed

Coordinating opportunities for staff to grow their cultural knowledge and practice

Build and maintain strong connections with external partners who can help support and nurture our young Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, through meaningful referral pathways

Coordinate whole school events that acknowledge important Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Days

We are looking for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Development Worker to come on the journey with us as we re-imagine quality education for young people on the margins. Workers in our learning community aspire to the following:

Contributing to decolonising processes, working together with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and non-Indigenous communities for the benefit of all of our community members

A willingness to listen to and acknowledge the diversity of experience of the young people and workers in the community, including those who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, those who come from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those from marginalised or disadvantaged backgrounds and those who have a diversity of gender or sexual identities

Listening out for the hopes, dreams, capacities and skills of young people and the colleagues we work with

Working in a trans-disciplinary way - sharing with and learning from colleagues from other disciplines and backgrounds in a team setting;

Taking care of ourselves and each other and holding on to hope and optimism

Applicants must have:

Blue Card (authorisation by the Commission for Children & Young People to work with under 18 year olds) or equivalent.

A Certificate IV or higher in a relevant field or extensive experience in Community Cultural Development.

Current driver’s licence.

If you are interested in joining us, please follow the steps:

View the position description on the web at: http://bit.ly/jccfirstnationspd Email your Cover letter responding to the position description and particularly the SKILL AND ATTRIBUTES and a copy of your CV to David and Frances via office@jcc.qld.edu.au Please ensure that your application has up to date phone numbers and email addresses for at least 3 professional referees.

You can call David or Frances on 3554 1799 to talk about the position. Closing date for applications Sunday 20th March 2022.