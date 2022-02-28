$93,770 plus 10% Superannuation



Permanent Position



This opportunity has been dedicated to identify Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants under the Affirmative Measure - Indigenous employment. This special measure recognises the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation to advise Council on the views and interests of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the municipality.



City of Melbourne recognises the value of the diversity and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to the heritage of all Australians and encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply. If you have any questions, please contact careers@melbourne.vic.gov.au.



How this position will Make the Difference to City of Melbourne…



The Aboriginal Community Engagement Officer requires a high level of autonomy, specific Aboriginal Community knowledge, and exceptional program management abilities to support and provide advice to the Manager, Programs and Social Inclusion and wider team.



You will successfully manage a number of key deliverables within the City of Melbourne’s Reconciliation Action Plan that will contribute to, and actively develop a culturally safe environment across the organisation for Aboriginal people, and assist in building, implementing and managing Aboriginal Community engagement initiatives. Cultivating and liaising with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders, you will tailor and deliver key content through the Aboriginal Melbourne Community Practice system, and other various mediums, to a diverse range of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal stakeholders and audiences.



Furthermore, you will manage and evaluate the Aboriginal grants program, and build Aboriginal cultural knowledge and capacity for all City of Melbourne employees through providing high quality, evidenced based content in your delivery.



Our ideal candidate will have highly developed interpersonal and communication skills. Your strong written, oral and presentation capabilities, along with your ability to communicate and tailor content to diverse audiences will be fundamental to your success.



You can bring…

Ability to demonstrate and display City of Melbourne Values – accountability, integrity, courage, respect for self and others, and striving for excellence.

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline and/or equivalent experience.

Strong knowledge of, and experience in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, and a strong working knowledge of the social determinants of health and the values and role of Aboriginal self-determining, Community-controlled policies and programs.

Strong organisational and project implementation/evaluation/impact knowledge and skills.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with planning, implementing and evaluating Aboriginal Community engagement events and programs.

Demonstrated project evaluation and reporting knowledge and skills.

Ability to work independently and effectively to build and maintain critical stakeholder relationships and successfully facilitate meetings.

Excellent written and oral communication skills including the ability to communicate issues clearly and concisely.

High level understanding and awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, their cultures, and the principles of self-determination and Community-control.



By joining us, you will become part of a remarkable team who work in a constructive and inclusive culture to shape the future of this city. Together, we champion difference, celebrate achievement and recognise positive impact.



To view the physical requirements of this position, please see below under Position Information.



How to apply…



As part of the online application form you are required to:

attach your resume

cover letter



Applications will be accepted up until 11:45pm Friday 14 March 2022.

All queries about the position to: Nina Calleja (Acting) Manager, Program and Social Inclusion

Nina.Calleja@melbourne.vic.gov.au





For those interested in working with us, the City of Melbourne offers a great range of benefits.



City of Melbourne conducts a safety screening process for all employees including a national criminal check and Working with Children Check prior to commencing in the role. For information about the broader collection and use of personal information by the City of Melbourne, please refer to our Privacy Policy



City of Melbourne is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity. Our commitment is for our people to be safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best. As an equal opportunity employer, we encourage applications from people regardless of their gender identity and expression, ethnicity, cultural background, sexual orientation, disability and age. We look for the right values, skills and knowledge to build our capabilities so that we can best deliver for our community.

