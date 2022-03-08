About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for a Finance and Operations Manager to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, on-going basis.

Reporting to the CFO, the Finance and Operations Manager will be responsible for the management and day to day operations of the finance and shared services functions while assisting the CFO with financial, resource and business management activities. This position is responsible for the provision of expert, insightful and reliable information to the organisation.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Ensure financial and operational functions, such as reception, venue hire and maintenance are performed in an efficient and timely manner by managing workloads, priorities, monitoring and developing work systems.

Manage end-of-month finance function deadlines, including the preparation and monitoring of the finance timetables for month and year-end cuts offs and assist with financial audits as required.

Manage financial reporting obligations of all contract programs in an accurate and timely manner and prepare acquittals in accordance with funding agreements.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

A qualified Chartered Accounts (CA) or Charted Practicing Accountant (CPA), or near completion of such qualification.

Comprehensive knowledge and experience in accounting practices and principles commensurate with a senior finance role.

Demonstrated expertise and extensive knowledge to interpret and apply relevant legislation, resolve complex problems, provide practical solutions and advice in area of expertise.

Demonstrated leadership and management skills in a finance function.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your finance and leadership expertise to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering a salary between $100,262 - $104,451 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging benefits and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs.

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Beryl Tsao (CFO) on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Friday 8 April 2022.