About Lives Lived Well

Mental health concerns and alcohol and drug dependency can make life really tough – and too often people find themselves grappling with economic challenges and social isolation as well. Our driving belief is that “with the right support people can change”. We are a progressive, for purpose organisation, delivering leading edge clinical services aimed at supporting people to live their lives well. We are growing fast in Queensland and New South Wales – in size, geographic footprint, service diversity and clinical innovation.

About the service

The Mudjilali Men’s Group project collaborates with partner agencies and elders to run Aboriginal men’s groups across the lower south coast of New South Wales in Eden, Wallaga Lake and Bega. For more information on this service please access this link from our careers page.

About the role

We are looking for a passionate and energetic Drug and Alcohol Worker, based in Bega, NSW, that will support the Mudjilali Men’s Group within the NSW lower south coast region. This position will bring men together to support each other through social, recreational, cultural and healing activities. In addition, provide AOD assessment, referral and/or counselling and support. This is a part-time, 30.4 hours a week role.

This position is an "identified position" and Lives Lived Well considers that being an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s 25 and s 30 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld).

About you

We are seeking applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates with experience in delivering cultural group activities to Indigenous men and the community. Additionally, you will have:

Relevant qualifications and/or working experience in the field.

Experienced in working both independently and as part of a team.

Experience in facilitating group sessions.

Required competency to develop with men’s groups facilitator outreach programs that support Aboriginal services, community and culture. Activity work towards the development of cultural safety in work environment and service delivery

Understanding of local aboriginal culture and community would be advantageous in applying for this role.

Competency required to ensure client records date collection and reporting meets LLW requirements.

The base salary range for this role is $64,299.04 – $68,962.40 per annum.

For further information about the role please view the position description via our Careers page.

Ready to join us?

Here is what we have on offer:

Wellness leave – up to 5 extra paid days off each year pro rata

Salary packaging – full salary packaging can increase your take home pay by approx. $6k per annum subject to the number of hours worked.

A focus on wellbeing – self-care, support and a holistic view of health and wellness.

Learning opportunities – a comprehensive induction program and ongoing capability development.

We will listen to you. Our people have important insights.

Application close: Thursday 31 March 2022

For questions or information about the role, contact Team Leader Leanne Lawrence on 0427 902 789 or email recruitment@liveslivedwell.org.au

Lives Lived Well is an equal employment opportunity employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of social, cultural and gender backgrounds that reflect our community including First Peoples.

Confirmation of employment will be subject to candidate's possession of a Current Australian Drivers License, Working with Children Check and completed Australian Criminal History Check and provision of COVID-19 vaccination certificate, in line with the LLW vaccination Policy.