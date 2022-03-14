ABOUT ACES :



Since 1987, the Aboriginal Community Elders Services (ACES) has provided programs and services to Aboriginal Elders in the community, including residential treatment, a Planned Activity Group, and Koori Packages of Care. ACES is an incorporated member of a Board of Management made up of community members who have been elected.

In the Australian context, ACES is unique in being both an Aboriginal community controlled organisation and specialising in provision of both planned activity group and residential aged care services. At ACES, culture is recognised as central to individual and community health. Further, the integration of a range of programs on the site ensures continuity in the assessment and delivery of appropriate care to Aboriginal elders in a culturally appropriate environment as they age.





ENVIRONMENT :

Amidst the hostle and bustle of East Brunswick, the Caring Place nestles in the serenity of lush, well maintained, bush-like gardens and the Merri Creek. The setting provides residents with a friendly, relaxed culturally relevant home-like environment which is important to their health and well-being.

OUR VISION :

Will be a place of choice. We will lead in service delivery whilst maintaining Aboriginal Culture and values around family and kin.

VALUES :

Fairness: Respecting other’s views, choice, freedom, equity, and cultural requirements.

Openness: Professionalism, transparency and developing a learning culture.

Integrity: Honesty and a relationship between what we say and what we do.

Respect: Compassion and valuing diversity.

Creativity: Flexibility, adaptable to change and innovation.

POSITION OBJECTIVES :

The receptionist is a key member of the organisation, responsible for the operation of PABX telephone system to answer incoming calls and direct callers to appropriate personnel when they are available and takes concise messages as required from time to time. The incumbent also greets customers when they visit the premises of ACES and ensures that they are treated politely and made to feel welcome whilst they are waiting to meet with the employee they need to meet with. In addition the incumbent assists with invoicing, word processing, Occupational Health & Safety matters and other administrative tasks.

To provide general administrative support to the Corporate Services area.

To provide general administrative support to the Program areas (Residential Care Services; Koori Community Aged Care Program and Planned Activity Group).



The incumbent will form part of a highly motivated team committed to a high level of customer service that contributes to the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the business including safety

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Selection Criteria Essential

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Prove ability to deal effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated administrative skills.

Excellent written communication skills.

Demonstrated computer skills including proficient use of the Internet and MS Office programs.

Appointment is subject to satisfactory police records check prior to commencing

Desirable

Ability to identify and recommend changes to relevant policies and procedures (including Occupational Health & Safety) in the day to day performance of this position.

ACCOUNTABILITY & RESPONSIBILITY

Reception

Answer incoming telephone calls, determines purpose of callers, and forwards calls to appropriate personnel or program area.

Check voice mail.

Takes and delivers messages when appropriate personnel are unavailable.

Answers questions about the organisation and provides callers with address, directions, and other information according to company policy.

Maintains fax machines, assists users, sends faxes, and retrieves and routes incoming faxes.

Creates and prints fax cover sheets, memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents when necessary.

Performs other clerical duties as needed, such as filing, photocopying, and collating.

Uses computer and/or other office equipment in order to compile information and reports, maintenance requests, business correspondence, application forms, etc., as requested in a timely manner.

Greet residents, clients, visitors and staff in a friendly manner.

Ensure all visitors sign the guest book and are issued a Visitor Pass.

Maintain a Staff on Leave register.

Ensure Occupational Health & Safety issues and reports are brought to the attention of relevant staff and/or section head or management.

Mail Duties

Ensure internal and external mail is collected and distributed in a timely manner.

Record all outgoing mail.

Ensure delivery of outgoing Express Post mail to Express Post Box by 6pm daily.

Maintain a central mail registry.

Administration

Assist with Maintenance Request by contacting relevant business.

Update internal telephone directory.

Order catering for Board Meetings.

Arrange meetings as required.

Book rooms/venues internally.

Coordinate bookings for meeting rooms.

Maintain Notice Boards.

Maintain paper supplies in the photocopier and fax machine.

Type and format letters, reports and discussion papers.

Attend relevant meetings and trainings to aid in the ability to perform various functions of this role.

General assistance to other staff including typing, photocopying, laminating, faxing, filing and data entry.

Other administrative tasks as required.

COMPLIANCE AND LEGISLATIVE KNOWLEDGE

Comply with ACES policies and procedures and relevant appropriate legislation.

Meet Occupational Safety and Health, anti-discrimination, equal opportunity and other legislative requirements in accordance with the parameters of the position.

ORGANISATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

Internal

Reports to the Chief Executive Officer

General communication with all staff via telephone, email and at the reception office.

ACES residents.

ACES Board Members.

Provide assistance with occupational health & safety matters

External

Couriers, mail persons and ACES visitors and clients at reception.

Courier companies via telephone.

Various organisations for booking venues & rooms.

Trade persons; technicians & maintenance workers

If applicants have further inquiries you may please send an email to Human Resources:

humanr@acesinc.org.au

or you may call on 03 9383 4244