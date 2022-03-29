Applicants from Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander are strongly encouraged to apply.

• Hybrid working arrangement

• Additional leave and salary packaging

• Fixed term until 1st June 2023

About Us:

No to Violence is Australia’s largest peak body for services and individuals that work with men who use family violence. No to Violence operates the national Men’s Referral Service, the national Brief Intervention Services and the Victorian based Perpetrator Accommodation Support Service, free, confidential counselling, referral and support services.

We have strong values of Change, Leadership, Gender Equity and Accountability.

About the role:

The Men’s Family Violence Counsellor is responsible for engaging with clients, providing professional one-on-one telephone (in-bound and out-bound) and on-line counselling advisory and support services in a single and/or multi-session format.

We are looking for Counsellors who have and an understanding of Family Violence legislation, risk management and reforms. Counsellors should also have experience in conducting risk assessment and safety planning in accordance with protocols, procedures and clinical governance frameworks.

These roles operate on rotating roster, and on call after hours service, spanning 7 days per week (Mon – Fri 8am – 9pm and Sat & Sun 9am - 6pm).

Mandatory Requirements

• Tertiary qualification in Social Work, Counselling, Psychology or related field, or diploma and experience in the family violence sector or closely related field.

• Specialist knowledge and skills, including intake and risk assessment within family violence.

• A demonstrated understanding of the social and gendered context of family violence and the impact of violence on women and children.

• Competent understanding of legislation, risk management and reforms pertaining to the family violence sector.

• Experience in the delivery of counselling or case management services either face to face or over the telephone.

• Experience in assessing and responding to clinical risk.

What We Offer

We provide a positive work culture and a diverse and inclusive environment. Our people matter to us, and we are committed to supporting them and their wellbeing. We also play an active role in the professional development of our staff.

Some other benefits we offer include:

• Salary Packaging – tax free salary benefits of up to $15,900 per year plus up to $2,650 per year for entertainment benefits

• Addition leave including bonus leave, career break and paid parental leave

• Purchased leave options available

• Generous paid study leave

• Portable Long Service Leave

• EAP for employees and family

• An office that is always stocked with snacks!

Further details relating to the key roles and responsibilities of this role can be found in the position description on our website - https://ntv.org.au/about-us/work-with-us/

How to apply

To apply please submit an up-to-date resume and cover letter (no longer than 1 page) outlining your relevant experience aligned to the Key Role Responsibilities and Mandatory Requirements.

Applications will be reviewed as received until the position is filled.

Any questions please contact recruitment@ntv.org.au

NTV values equity, diversity and inclusion and encourages applications from candidates of all backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and people of colour. We value people of all abilities and diversity of ethnicity, culture, faith, gender identity, sexual orientation and intersex status. We welcome unique contributions and perspectives of all people to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we work with and live in.