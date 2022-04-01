About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for a Youth Engagement Coordinator to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, fixed-term (until 30 June 2024) basis.

Reporting to the Team Leader - Engagement, the role will be responsible for establishing support links for vulnerable young people who are not engaged with their family or other primary and secondary services.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Actively develop service partnerships with relevant organisations and create linkages and pathways for young people to education, training and employment opportunities.

Provide short to medium-term case work that is individualised, co-designed and in partnership with the young person that identifies and builds on their skills and capacities.

Support young people to access ongoing services and supports to assist them in addressing issues and barriers present in their lives.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of position description with full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Relevant Bachelor degree (or equivalent) with relevant experience (at least 2 years) in Case Management, Community Services or a similar field

Demonstrated experience in all aspects of case management including comprehensive assessment, planning, provision and evaluation of services.

Demonstrated experience of working with issues as they relate to marginalised and vulnerable young people.

Demonstrated ability to establish partnerships and collaborative approaches with other agencies to benefit and/or enhance an individual’s service experience and outcomes.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your case management skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $84,849 to $88,702 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging options and highly flexible work arrangements, to suit your needs. Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Zac Noble (Team Leader - Engagement) on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 1 May 2022.