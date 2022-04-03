About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for experienced Home Support & Transport Workers to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, part-time or casual basis (Multiple positions available).

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Home Support & Transport Workers are responsible for enhancing the quality of life of people who are frail aged or have a disability through the provision of Home Support and Transport services to promote skills development and enhance independence.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Work within the Aged Care Quality Standards framework to promote consumer dignity and choice at all times.

Provide best-practice support to clients who have been assessed as requiring complex personal care.

Domestic Assistance – In line with client's care plan, domestic duties such as vacuuming, cleaning, laundry, food preparation, and shopping (accompanied and unaccompanied).

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Diploma of Home and Community Services (or equivalent); or Certificate III in Home and Community Service or Aged Care (or equivalent) with relevant experience.

Full driver’s licence.

Demonstrated past experience in working with frail aged, people with disability or illness, and their carers.

Ability to establish rapport and to understand the needs of culturally diverse people who are socially isolated due to frailty, disability, or illness.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and report accurately to supervisor.

Immediate commencement would be highly desirable.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your personal and social support skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering a salary range between $46,139 - $56,869 per annum, plus 10% super, paid travel time between clients and PBI Salary Packaging benefits to increase your take-home pay.

Free on-site car parking available.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A cover letter (one page max.) outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Human Resources on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Tuesday 3 May 2022.