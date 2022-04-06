Permanent Full Time

$128,681 to $144,200 a year plus Super

Option to work under a 19-day month arrangement

At the City of Sydney our people are our most important asset and central to achieving our exciting and ambitious Sustainable Sydney 2030 – developing a green, global and connected city.

City of Sydney is seeking to appoint a Workforce Advisor – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Inclusion to research, advise, implement and report on the City’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce strategy as outlined in the City of Sydney Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

In this role we are looking for someone to develop, deliver and support the implementation of strategic and tactical workforce approaches, to improve employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a focus on workforce planning, recruitment, retention, engagement and professional development.

By partnering with diverse stakeholders to support organisational capability development and cultural safety, support and belonging, we want this new position to contribute to building a diverse and inclusive organisation.

To be successful in this role, you will have:

Relevant experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Experience in developing and delivering a range of human resource, organisational and workforce development strategies, preferably with exposure to large or complex organisations.

A solid understanding of contemporary, best practice approaches to Indigenous workforce strategies and their relationship to organisational change and Reconciliation Action Plans.

Experience in developing and delivering workforce programs designed to support the employment, development and engagement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees.

Understanding of contemporary, best practice approaches to Indigenous workforce strategies and their relationship to organisational change and Reconciliation Action Plans, with a strong commitment to ongoing professional development.

Excellent verbal and written communication, interpersonal, consultation and stakeholder management skills.

At the City of Sydney you will join a dedicated team where individual effort is part of something much bigger – delivering great things for our city’s dynamic future.

To apply: Click on the 'Apply' button (or visit www.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/careers) to complete your online application. Please upload your current resume and respond to the online application questions that demonstrates how you meet the requirements of this role.

This role will require a national criminal history check and a pre-employment health declaration.

The City of Sydney has mandated vaccination for all employees. The successful applicant will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.

Position description: CLICK HERE to view or download the position description.

Applications must be made online via the City’s website by 11:59pm, Wednesday 20th April 2022.

For further information contact: Zoe Stanton, Acting Manager Corporate Human Resources on 02 9265 9330.

Employee Benefits: CLICK HERE for more information on the benefits of working in Council.

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds and value diversity and inclusion in our workplace. We encourage all applicants, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, LGBTIQ and culturally diverse communities to join Council.

The City will provide reasonable adjustments for individuals with disability throughout the recruitment process. If you identify as a person with disability and require adjustments to the application, recruitment, selection and/or assessment process, please advise via recruitment@cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au or 02 9265 9333 and indicate your preferred method of communication (email or phone).