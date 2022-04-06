Location: Griffith, Canberra

Employment Status: Full-time

Closing Date: 29 April 2022

About the Organisation

Palliative Care Australia (PCA) is the national peak body for palliative care. PCA represents all those who work towards high quality palliative care for all Australians. Working closely with consumers, our Member Organisations and the palliative care workforce, we aim to improve access to, and promote the need for, palliative care. We believe quality palliative care occurs when strong networks exist between specialist palliative care providers, other specialist health sectors, care providers and the community.

Purpose: Palliative Care Australia leads a unified voice to strengthen our collective impact towards excellence in palliative care.

Our organisation has a national focus, with our office located in Canberra, on Ngunnawal country, however our Member Organisations are located in the capital cities of each state and territory. In addition, we have three Affiliate Associations, two of which have members in Australia and New Zealand. PCA is also a member of the International Association for Hospice & Palliative Care and the Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance.

PCA is committed to an ongoing reconciliation action strategy, and has a Reflect RAP where we aim to build and develop reconciliation action commitments into the future.

About the Opportunity

PCA has a rewarding opportunity for a passionate and dedicated National Communications Manager to join the organisation and lead the Communications team based in Griffith, Canberra, ACT.

Reporting to the CEO, this pivotal role is responsible for leading and managing a small team of communications and events professionals to develop and deliver communication strategies, national events and campaigns, media management and public relations, and to position the organisation as a respected national leader in palliative care. Additionally, you'll be responsible for contributing to the development and implementation of the organisation’s strategic objectives and aims.

Your day-to-day responsibilities will include, but may not be limited to:

Formulating and implementing comprehensive communication, marketing and PR strategies and leading PCAs engagement with the public and health sector.

Building upon and managing online and new media strategies to expand PCA’s web presence and enhance brand awareness.

Working collaboratively with the Communications and Events Team to plan and manage PCA events, including the biannual Oceanic Palliative Care Conference.

Leading PCA’s national communications/education campaigns, including the ” Palliative Care. It’s More Than You Think media campaign.

Developing key corporate communications, including speechwriting, website and social media content, Board/executive reports and program briefs.

Establishing and maintaining innovative and mutually beneficial national, state and territory organisation relations.

Leading and managing a small team to deliver communication and engagement programs and effectively allocating resources to achieve maximum value for the organisation.

To be considered for this role, you will possess tertiary qualifications in public relations, marketing, communications, or a related discipline, and will have significant demonstrated experience leading and managing communication teams. You'll be able to demonstrate your experience in developing and implementing effective communications, media and public relations strategies.

With a finely developed ability to traverse complex environments, partner with other health sectors, and provide clear direction and consistent messaging. With the ability to work within a highly complex, and rapidly changing political landscape, you'll be able to drive a consistent message and leverage all opportunities for PCA across a broad spectrum of communication channels.

You'll possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills and will be able to forge strong and lasting relationships with key internal and external stakeholders. Your eye for detail and excellent organisational skills will ensure you provide high-quality service delivery and support in a complex environment.

Prior experience working within a not-for-profit organisation, or health sector would be highly regarded, as would experience with desktop publishing and website content management systems. Ideally you will have knowledge and understanding of policies and issues relevant to palliative care reforms in Australia, although this is not essential for the role.

As a highly motivated self-starter with excellent organisational and time-management skills, you will work well under pressure and will be able to take the initiative in driving new projects. Importantly, you'll possess excellent negotiation and relationship management skills, and will be able to work collaboratively with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders.

This is a unique opportunity to grow an established organisation's array of programs while enjoying the immense job satisfaction that arises from work that benefits the wider community.

Working within a progressive environment, you will get to make a direct impact on quality palliative care outcomes for all Australians.

Your hard work and commitment will be rewarded with a competitive remuneration package comprising of $130,000 - $150,000, plus super, plus salary packaging options are available as well to increase your take home pay.

To apply please forward your current resume and a written response to the selection criteria outlined below to: pca@palliativecare.org.au. Applications close 5:00 pm, 29 April 2022. Applicants who do not provide a response to the selection criteria will not be considered.

For further information about the role please contact the CEO, Camilla Rowland, ph. 0409 987 160.

Selection Criteria

Essential

Formal qualifications in marketing, communications, or public relations and/or substantial related knowledge and experience.

Experience and ability to successfully lead, manage and execute corporate communication and marketing plans within budgets in accordance with the organisation’s strategic goals and objectives.

Experience in preparing and presenting high quality information to different audiences, using different forms of media.

Demonstrated liaison and negotiation skills of the highest order.

Excellent interpersonal skills with an outgoing and friendly personality.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with others.

Excellent communication skills, including written, graphic design, verbal and listening.

Highly organised with a demonstrated ability to meet deadlines according to agreed budget and timeframes.

Proven ability to maintain a voice across publications.

Proficient with MS office suite and experience with desktop publishing/page layout and photo editing software highly desirable.

Demonstrated experience in engagement with the Australian media.

Experience with online marketing and social media.

Desirable