$44/hr + 10% super + benefits + immediate start

Fixed Term- 3 months

Full Time – 70 hours per fortnight

Focus on operational activities and tactical improvement projects

Proud not-for-profit membership-based union located in Milton

Collaborative & experienced team

About the QTU

Established in 1889, the Queensland Teachers’ Union is the registered industrial and professional organisation representing over 48,000 Queensland state school teachers and principals, TAFE educators, and special schools. The QTU represents its members in matters including industrial, professional, social, political and democratic interests. The QTU have approximately 120 employees including organisers, professional officers and administrative staff.

About the Opportunity

Working directly with the HR Manager we are seeking an experienced Human Resources Assistant to join our small welcoming team. You will be responsible for providing administrative assistance on a broad range of HR programs with a focus on operational activities and service delivery continuous improvement projects.

While no two days will be the same, your tasks will include:

Contributing to the continuous improvement of processes and systems;

Assisting with end to end recruitment, including onboarding and inductions;

Preparing HR documentation;

Organising learning and development opportunities;

Assisting with compliance requirements including WH&S;

Acting as the first point of call for HR queries;

Maintaining employee files/databases;

Assisting with payroll duties as required (training will be provided).

About You

To be successful in this position you will have:

Demonstrated ability to organise, prioritise and see tasks through to completion;

A high-level of written and oral communication skills;

Demonstrated attention to detail and maintaining confidentiality;

Flexible mindset to switch tasks as priorities change;

Willing to work on-site in Milton.

