About USC

At USC, we see opportunity everywhere. A young university not limited by tradition or old ways of thinking, we are committed to unlocking the innovation, productivity and full human potential of our regions, our students and our staff. Since we first opened our doors in 1996, we have made more than $9 billion impact on the economic, social and cultural development of our regions. Consistently rated by the Good Universities Guide as one of the top universities in Australia for both teaching quality and overall student experience, we are proud to produce world class research tackling our most critical local and global issues. At the core of this success? Our people. Attracting some of the brightest academic minds and esteemed professional talent to our mission, we are primed to realise our vision to be Australia’s premier regional university.

About the position

Under the leadership of the Academic Registrar and Director, Student Services, the position will have management responsibility for the Indigenous Services department, operationalising USC’s Indigenous Services community engagement activities, and the provision of front-of-house indigenous student support areas within the directorate. The focus of this role is to provide high-level, consistent student services to Indigenous students that promote a positive and successful student experience, and the implementation of services/campaigns that mitigate disengagement and improve student success. The Associate Director, Indigenous Services will need to have a detailed appreciation of the suite of operational services and community engagement activities offered by Student Services and Engagement and provide expert advice to senior USC members, especially the Director, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students) and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy), so that USC delivers best in sector solutions in this field.

What you will do

Manage and oversee a department that supports diverse and complex set of functions for USC’s indigenous students via the provision of highly developed student services that enhance the student experience.

Assist with the implementation of key pan-university initiatives that improves student experience outcomes, while also driving student success and retention outcomes via the delivery of these services. This includes government reporting, liaison and initiatives from the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy).

Provide leadership in developing a culture and practice of continuous improvement, excellent customer service and engagement with local Indigenous communities to ensure that strategic goals of increasing indigenous participation is achieved, that indigenous student needs are attended to in a timely, appropriate and accurate manner.

About you

A postgraduate qualified manager with proven success in providing high-level leadership of an administrative department, ideally at a University.

A transformational leader with a strong track record in effectively managing high performing teams committed to service excellence.

An innovative, solutions-focused thinker, well-versed in the trends and challenges of continuous improvement and tertiary indigenous student support services.

A natural relationship builder and an exceptional communicator with the ability to influence at the highest level.

An independent self-starter with sound judgement and the ability to drive action to achieve results and manage concurrent complex activities.

For this position, it is a genuine occupational requirement that it be filled by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person as permitted and arguable under Sections 25 and 104 of the Queensland Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person means a person who:

(a) identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person; and

(b) is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and

(c) is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which they live, or formerly lived.

What’s in it for you?

Meaningful work – we genuinely make a difference to our community and our region

A rare opportunity to lead the Indigenous Services function for Australia’s fastest growing regional university

Competitive remuneration, 17% superannuation contribution and generous salary packaging options

Flexible work environment

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Telena Thompson

Acting, Academic Registrar and Director, Student Services

Student Services and Engagement

Telephone: + 61 7 5456 5240

Email: tthomps2@usc.edu.au

Closing Date

Midnight, Monday 16 May 2022

Should you require additional support, email usccareers@usc.edu.au or phone +61 7 5430 2830.

To Apply

To apply, and to view the position description, please visit our website at https://www.usc.edu.au/community/work-at-usc . Applicants must address the selection criteria contained in the position description.

All applications must be lodged through our website.