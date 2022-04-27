About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

With four of our Early Childhood Centres rated Exceeding the National Quality Standard, we know that the best outcomes for children can only be achieved by working with the best educators. We’re looking for a part-time Diploma Qualified, Early Childhood Educator who is committed to ethical and professional approaches to early childhood education.

About the role

Northside has a fantastic opportunity for a qualified Early Childhood Educator to join their team at Yurauna Early Childhood Centre on a part-time basis (30.4 hours per week - Monday to Thursday). We would be willing to consider candidates seeking full-time hours to work at our other Early Childhood Centres on Fridays, and during CIT term breaks.

The Program is based at CIT Yurauna Centre and supports the learning and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children aged from birth to school age. The Early Childhood Educator will be supporting the Centre Director & Early Childhood Teacher in developing and implementing an innovative and progressive curriculum strongly focused on exploring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives. The position will also develop strong and respectful relationships with the families of children enrolled in the Program.

Please email hr@northside.asn.au for a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

The successful candidate will have a strengths-based approach to working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families and will be competent in working within a model of cultural safety. We are seeking someone who is ready to be challenged on their approach to early childhood education in turn, advancing their professional career.

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

A minimum Diploma qualification in Early Childhood Education approved by ACECQA (or working towards this qualification).

Understanding of the Mandatory Reporting requirements in the ACT, as prescribed in the Children and Young People Act (1999).

Current ACT Working with Vulnerable People registration.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community/children's service-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $57,837 - $59,615 per annum (pro-rata for part-time basis) plus 10% superannuation.

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging options.

Free car parking is available on site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Human Resources (02 6171 8000) or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 22 May 2022.