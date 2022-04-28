About the Organisation

At Northside, we feel strongly about advocating for the importance of all children's right to high-quality education from birth, and actively work within the local and national community to improve understanding and knowledge of issues affecting children and Early Childhood.

As a community-based not-for-profit organisation, and with four of our Centres rated Exceeding the National Quality Standard, we know that the best outcomes for children can only be achieved by working with the best educators. We're looking for a Centre Director who is committed to ethical and professional approaches to early childhood education.



About the role

We are looking for a Centre Director for Yurauna Early Childhood Centre. This is a once-in-a-career role in an exceptional program. We are committed to providing high-quality educational programs that support positive outcomes for all children and we’re looking for leaders who are too.

The Centre is based at CIT Yurauna Centre and supports the learning and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children aged from birth to school age. The Centre Director will work closely in partnership with CIT Yurauna to provide a culturally-safe space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

Being a Centre Director at Northside isn’t like being a Centre Director anywhere else. At Northside, the priority isn’t being in the office or managing the waiting list. Centre Directors at Northside are teachers and educators first, engaged in classrooms with children; leading and demonstrating exceptional practice with their teams of educators; and building strong communities of children, families and educators through their focus on the National Quality Framework.

At Northside, Centre Directors aren’t on their own. We provide intensive leadership support and development through fortnightly leadership meetings, regular supervision sessions, professional development, and much more. Leaders at Northside develop a strong understanding of the National Quality Framework in practice, and obtain skills that will further their career in early education.

This role is part-time, 7.6 hours Monday - Thursday. We would be willing to consider candidates seeking full-time hours to work at our other Early Childhood Centres on Fridays, and during CIT term breaks.



About You

The successful candidate:

Will hold a Degree or Diploma qualification approved by ACECQA.

Must hold a current ACT Working with Vulnerable People Card .

. Believes children are confident and capable learners

Is ready to be challenged on their approach to early childhood education

Has a strengths-based approach to working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families

Is familiar with working within a model of cultural safety

Wants to advance their professional career in education, and

Believes in the importance and amazing potential of the work we do with young children and their families.

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991, and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality or Torres Strait Islander heritage may be requested.



How to Apply:

A copy of the position description can be found on our website www.northside.asn.au.

You can also read about our approach to Early Childhood Education under Children Services on our website.

To apply for this position please email your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications, experience, interest and suitability for the role to leisa.wright@northside.asn.au, or apply directly through SEEK.

For more information contact Leisa Wright on (02) 6171 8000.

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 22 May 2022.

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of mandatory reporting requirements. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to improving employment opportunities for Indigenous Australians and welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

As a not-for-profit organisation, employment with Northside Community Services offers generous salary packaging incentives to staff to increase take-home pay, in addition to supporting training and development opportunities and career progression for staff.