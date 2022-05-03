Western Sydney Airport is looking for Experience Centre Officers to join an energetic and dedicated team to help engage and provide a great experience for visitors to the Western Sydney International Experience Centre.

Reporting to the Experience Centre Manager, these temporary opportunities based at the Experience Centre in Luddenham will be a rotating roster spread between 9:30am- 4:30pm Monday - Sunday. You must be available for all of these days and times.

Duties of this role will include but not be limited to:

Provide quality front of house services to enhance the visitor experience, this includes but is not limited to welcoming visitors, helping with enquiries and facilitating engagement with the interactive pods, and timeline.

Present visitor programs including but not limited to, site tours, school holiday activities, education programs and group greetings.

Support functions & events as required, including set up/pack down.

Effectively handle visitor feedback

Compiling visitation reports

Data entry

Actively participate in the ongoing development, compliance and promotion of professional customer service standards.

Ensure a safe, comfortable and clean environment for all visitors.

Report maintenance and cleaning issues promptly and conduct regular checks throughout the centre.

Complete ad hoc projects and/or tasks as required to assist the broader Corporate Affairs team.

Act as a Warden and follow evacuation procedures in the event of an emergency.

The suitable candidates will have:

Experience in hospitality, tourism, sales or customer service

Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills

High levels of enthusiasm and commitment

Ability to learn key facts and assist with visitors questions

Comfortable directing others in emergency situations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work with minimal supervision in a high-volume visitor environment and respond to changing workloads.

Ability to operate audio visual presentation technology, competence in using selected Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel) and ability to undertake web-based research.

Always uphold appropriate hygiene and explain to visitors the hygiene & social distancing measures required within the Centre

Hold a current Working with Children Check

Hold a current first aid certificate or willing to obtain

Chandler Macleod is an equal opportunity employer. As part of our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and females are encouraged to apply.

If you suit the above criteria please APPLY now - Sarah