Aboriginal &/or Torres Strait Islander identified Role

NSW Flood Recovery Supervisor SYDNEY CBD

About the Company:

A2B Personnel is an Aboriginal owned and controlled Recruitment, Labour Hire & Apprenticeships company. Our Personnel are recruited by our team to bring together the highest calibre of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Skilled Trades, Labourers, Construction Personnel Apprentices, for diverse roles across Australia. A2B Personnel's recruitment process involves an in-depth, personable pre-screening interview with the A2B Head Office Team. This determines job suitability & opportunities for potential Up-skilling.

As part of the A2B Personnel ongoing support recruit’s benefit from:

Ongoing Health & Wellbeing screening & support

Job Ready support if required

Industry specific up-skilling

Mentoring, cultural support & liaison services​

These services remain in place as part of a holistic and culturally specific support mechanism once a recruit is placed into employment.

The Project:

The Australian and NSW Government funded $142 million Property Assessment and Demolition Program will provide free structural assessments of eligible flood impacted properties in 58 Local Government Areas. For properties found to be beyond economic repair and uninhabitable, demolition and removal of waste will be available.

Johns Lyng Group as the Managing Contractor will work closely with the NSW Government over the coming weeks to roll out this program to flood impacted communities.

Johns Lyng is Australia’s largest integrated disaster recovery and building services provider, having led recovery and repair efforts for some of the most significant natural disasters to impact Australia over the past 60 years, including the 2019-20 bushfires and 2021Victorian storms.

A2B Personnel have worked alongside Johns Lyng Group on the 2021 Victorian Storms clean-up, recruiting and employing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers for roles on this project across 4 sites.

The Role:

The focus of this diverse role will be to engage, coordinate and manage trades during the restoration process for buildings damaged by insurable events. You will be responsible for travelling around the Lismore & Northern Rivers Region, providing regular updates to customers and ensure a high level of service is provided at all times.



This is a fantastic chance to join an established company that values its people above all else! Future opportunities for career progression will also be available. This will be an initial 6 month contract with potential to extend based on the progress of the project.

Full-time role $46.10 per hour plus Superannuation. You will also be provided with a Company Ute, Phone, Fuel Card & Tablet.

Start Date 23rd May 2022.



Key Duties & Responsibilities:

Take ownership of insurance building projects from commencement to completion

Regularly communicate with homeowners & clients

Engage, coordinate & manage trades

Communicate & negotiate with trades to track the progress of jobs

Coordinate access to properties

Dispute / issue resolution

Ensure all work conforms to legislative & contractual OHS requirements

Ensure inspection, certificate of final inspection & other relevant documentation is signed off

Key Selection Criteria:



Do you have proven examples of demonstrating drive and energy? Are you extremely motivated and can think outside the box? Being able to demonstrate and highlight examples of these are the key criteria for you to be successful in joining our existing talented and passionate team. The following selection criteria is also important, but we are happy to teach and mentor you along the way.

Must Identify as Aboriginal &/Torres Strait Islander

Building Trade or Construction Qualification preferred.

Insurance Building background advantageous, however not essential

Computer literacy

Excellent communication, customer service & relationship building skills

Ability to be empathetic to the needs of the client

Ability to manage multiple & competing priorities

Sound work ethic

Drive & energy

Understanding of OHS practices, legislation, regulations & current market rates/trades

Current motor vehicle licence

Please note: This is an Indigenous Identified role. Only Aboriginal &/or Torres Strait Islander applicants will be considered.